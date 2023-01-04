Samsung is pushing further into the realm of humongous monitors with the next-gen, 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9. Some may find this model a bit more palatable than the 55-inch Odyssey Ark Samsung released last year, as it's an ultrawide with a ratio of 32:9 (the Ark is a 16:9 display). Sure, you might need to turn your head to fully take in Zeta Halo while playing Halo Infinite or see all the apps you have open, but it might feel more immersive and be more comfortable to use as an up-close monitor than the Odyssey Ark. Just don't expect to use the Neo G9 in a vertical orientation.

3 DAYS AGO