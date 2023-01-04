Read full article on original website
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time
For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. Hey now, you're an All-Star...again. Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game. Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023. With this ninth selection...
Preview: Lightning come to St. Paul riding hot streak
The Minnesota Wild have not been as good as they could have been around the holiday season. They have won two of their last four games, including laying a couple stinkers against the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Fortunately for our sanity they balanced it out with outplaying the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to an almost embarrassing amount.
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Bruised
The Milwaukee Admirals finished 2022 with a 2-1-0 week against division rivals Chicago and Grand Rapids. Despite that, Texas and Rockford have surged lately, leaving the Ads with the Central... Around the League. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington...
Branson Wright talks 'King of the Block' documentary on Moeller-Princeton rivalry, 'snowball effect' of Demar Hamlin
Filmmaker Branson Wright enters The Barbershop on a Saturday to talk with Garrett Bush about his new documentary, ‘King of the Block’ on the Moeller vs. Princeton rivalry, and the impact of the Demar Hamlin situation on the rest of the NFL.
