Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Multiple crews respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
We are working to learn more about a large fire at Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. Waupaca Foundry confirms with 44News, all employees have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Units from five regional fire departments are on site controlling the blaze, which started in...
wevv.com
Large fire breaks out at the Waupaca Foundry plant
Last night, a large fire broke out in one of the melting center's at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City. A large fire broke out in one of the melting centers at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City.
wevv.com
Tamarack Road back open after business fire in Owensboro
Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire at a strip of Owensboro, Kentucky businesses on Thursday. The Owensboro Fire Department said that crews were at the scene of a fire at the business strip at 1007 Tamarack Rd. around 9:20 a.m. The strip contains several businesses, and photos shared by...
wevv.com
New Evansville Police Department officer sworn in
The Evansville Police Department is welcoming its newest officer. EPD says Officer Zachary Henderson was sworn in to the department by Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Shell on Thursday. Officer Henderson is a 30-year-old Evansville native, a graduate of Reitz High School, and a member of the West Side Nut Club.
wevv.com
Henderson emergency officials respond to multiple water rescues caused by overnight flooding
With heavy rains sweeping through western Kentucky overnight Monday into Tuesday, rescue officials stayed busy helping motorists affected by floodwaters. Officials with the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad (HCCR) say they responded to three water rescue incidents since about 11:45 p.m. Monday night. According to HCCR, the rescues were the result...
wevv.com
ATF begins warehouse fire investigation as residents continue to deal with poor air quality
For the second time in just three months, Evansville’s first responders are teaming up with an ATF National Response Team to investigate a massive fire. 44News spoke with John Nokes, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of ATF's Columbus Field Division, to find out what their unit is bringing to the table.
wevv.com
Madisonville Burger King closed after fire caused by lightning strike
A Burger King restaurant in Madisonville, Kentucky, is closed after a fire that was started by a lightning strike. Crews with the Madisonville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive just after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke...
wevv.com
Evansville warehouse fire enters its third day
ATF and Fire Marshalls joined Evansville Firefighters Monday as they continued to battle the Garvin St. warehouse fire for the third day. Crews continue to try to put out the few remaining hot spots of the fire that started on the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Many of the fire spots will appear to be fully extinguished, only to rekindle later.
wevv.com
Child makes card to uplift Evansville Firefighters after massive fire
The Tri-State resident uplifted Evansville firefighters after several days of working the Garvin Street warehouse fire. According to a recent post from the Evansville Professional Firefighters Local 357, a young girl used her art skills to bring smile to the first responders on duty. The post says, "even during the...
wevv.com
Carmi Police Department warns of scam caller posing as officer
Authorities in the White County, Illinois community of Carmi are warning residents of a new scam call. The Carmi Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday to warn local residents about the scam, which aims to extort personal information over the phone. The alert from Carmi PD says there have...
wevv.com
New Year's Day stabbing under investigation in Evansville
A New Year's Day stabbing is under investigation in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called Wednesday to take a battery report on Washington Avenue just off of Green River Road. Officers spoke with the victim, who said someone had threatened him and then stabbed him in...
wevv.com
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
wevv.com
Serious injuries narrowly avoided in head-on Spencer County crash thanks to alert semi driver, ISP says
The Indiana State Police says serious injuries were narrowly avoided in a crash that happened on Wednesday in Spencer County. ISP says troopers responded to a head-on crash between a semi and a car on US 231 on Wednesday. According to ISP, the semi-truck driver swerved in an attempt to...
wevv.com
Storm causes flooding in Muhlenberg County
The storm that brought heavy rain cause massive flooding all across the trip state with Muhlenberg County being one of the counties hit the hardest. The flooding caused major issues for drivers as many of the roads were closed forcing drivers to use alternate routes and even some drivers had to be rescued.
wevv.com
Upcoming changes for use of Henderson Transfer Station
The City of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson's Transfer Station. Officials say residents will be required to show proof of residency starting Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. If residents of the city wish to use the Henderson Solid Waste Transfer Station for free, city residents will be...
wevv.com
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
wevv.com
Azzip Pizza Pearl Drive location reopens after renovations
A popular Evansville pizza restaurant is ready to welcome pizza lovers back after closing for renovations. Azzip Pizza's flagship store on Pearl Drive was closed as they worked on interior improvements. Some of the new offerings involve a second make line for online orders, increased seating, along with a more...
wevv.com
New Thai restaurant in the works for downtown Evansville
A new restaurant is in the works for Downtown Evansville. Thai Delicious plans to open in the former Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant Inc. location on Main Street. We're told the restaurant hopes to open very soon with details being released in the near future. Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closed back in 2022,...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson names his second-in-command
The new leader of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has named his second-in-command. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson announced Wednesday that he had named Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his Chief Deputy and second-in-command in the sheriff's office. According to a news release from VCSO, Lt. Sugarman was sworn in as...
wevv.com
Ohio Co. battles excessive flooding; businesses and schools canceled
Monday night's storms across the tri-state did excessive flood damage to parts of western Kentucky, such as Ohio County. Parts of Ohio County got over 5 inches of rain last night and this morning, which left many of the roads very unsafe for traveling. Areas such as Highway 69 were undrivable for certain stretches of the highway.
Comments / 0