LSU Women's Basketball: Tigers put unbeaten mark on the line tonight at 8 against Texas A&M
The No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-0, 2-0 SEC) will be in the PMAC Thursday night with an opportunity to tie the best start in program history when they take on Texas A&M (5-7, 0-2 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. LSU had its best start in 2002-03...
Brenden Bates announces return for sixth season at UK
Just hours after offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey announced his plans to return for a sixth season, tight end Brenden Bates announced he would be doing the same as he'll rejoin the Wildcats for his final year of eligibility in 2023. "Battling this shoulder injury caused me to miss precious games...
2023 LSU signee Michael Daugherty says his views of Brian Kelly have been solidified this season
LSU Tigers 2023 signee, safety out of Georgia Michael Daugherty is going to be taking place in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio this Saturday. Before he puts on the pads this weekend, we were able to catch up with him on his excitement for this week and the LSU program as a whole.
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LSU LB DeMario Tolan enters transfer portal: Four-star recruit in 2022 class set to leave after one season
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday morning, per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Tolan appeared in 12 games in the 2022 season as a true freshman, finishing the year with 10 total tackles. He had four tackles in a blowout win against Ole Miss, which was his single-game high for the year. Tolan initially signed with the Tigers in 2022 out of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High School. A four-star prospect and Army All-American out of high school, he ranked as the No. 27 linebacker prospect and the No. 35 player in the state of Florida.
