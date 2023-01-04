LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday morning, per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Tolan appeared in 12 games in the 2022 season as a true freshman, finishing the year with 10 total tackles. He had four tackles in a blowout win against Ole Miss, which was his single-game high for the year. Tolan initially signed with the Tigers in 2022 out of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High School. A four-star prospect and Army All-American out of high school, he ranked as the No. 27 linebacker prospect and the No. 35 player in the state of Florida.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO