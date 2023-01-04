ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Brenden Bates announces return for sixth season at UK

Just hours after offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey announced his plans to return for a sixth season, tight end Brenden Bates announced he would be doing the same as he'll rejoin the Wildcats for his final year of eligibility in 2023. "Battling this shoulder injury caused me to miss precious games...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

LSU LB DeMario Tolan enters transfer portal: Four-star recruit in 2022 class set to leave after one season

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday morning, per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Tolan appeared in 12 games in the 2022 season as a true freshman, finishing the year with 10 total tackles. He had four tackles in a blowout win against Ole Miss, which was his single-game high for the year. Tolan initially signed with the Tigers in 2022 out of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High School. A four-star prospect and Army All-American out of high school, he ranked as the No. 27 linebacker prospect and the No. 35 player in the state of Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

