ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 74-71 win over LSU

Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 1 day ago

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Louisiana State University in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers, 74-71.

Next up for Kentucky is a road game vs. Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Jacob Toppin, 21

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 16

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 9

Steals: Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, 1

Blocks: Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, 1

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 2

Minutes: Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, 40

Three-pointers made: Sahvir Wheeler 3-5, Cason Wallace 2-7, Jacob Toppin 1-1, Chris Livingston, 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BldHt_0k2dA6oY00
Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives against LSU’s Shawn Phillips (34) on Tuesday night. Wheeler finished with 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Next game

Kentucky at No. 7 Alabama

When: 1 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 10-4 (1-1 SEC), Alabama 12-2 (2-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 116-40

Last meeting: Kentucky won 90-81 on Feb. 19, 2022, in Lexington

Calipari makes good on a lineup promise, and Kentucky holds off LSU for first SEC win

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 74-71 win over LSU

First Scouting Report: Can UK earn a signature win with an upset at No. 7 Alabama?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
18K+
Followers
402
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy