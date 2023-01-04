Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 74-71 win over LSU

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Louisiana State University in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers, 74-71.

Next up for Kentucky is a road game vs. Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Jacob Toppin, 21

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 16

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 9

Steals: Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, 1

Blocks: Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, 1

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 2

Minutes: Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, 40

Three-pointers made: Sahvir Wheeler 3-5, Cason Wallace 2-7, Jacob Toppin 1-1, Chris Livingston, 1-4

Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives against LSU’s Shawn Phillips (34) on Tuesday night. Wheeler finished with 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Next game

Kentucky at No. 7 Alabama

When: 1 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 10-4 (1-1 SEC), Alabama 12-2 (2-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 116-40

Last meeting: Kentucky won 90-81 on Feb. 19, 2022, in Lexington

