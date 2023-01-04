Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 74-71 win over LSU
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Louisiana State University in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers, 74-71.
Next up for Kentucky is a road game vs. Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Jacob Toppin, 21
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 16
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 9
Steals: Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, 1
Blocks: Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, 1
Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 2
Minutes: Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, 40
Three-pointers made: Sahvir Wheeler 3-5, Cason Wallace 2-7, Jacob Toppin 1-1, Chris Livingston, 1-4
Next game
Kentucky at No. 7 Alabama
When: 1 p.m. EST Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 10-4 (1-1 SEC), Alabama 12-2 (2-0)
Series: Kentucky leads 116-40
Last meeting: Kentucky won 90-81 on Feb. 19, 2022, in Lexington
