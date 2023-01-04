ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Mackenzie Sworn into Office as New House Session Begins

HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) today was administered the oath of office, along with 199 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony at the state Capitol. Now in his seventh term, Mackenzie serves residents of the 187th Legislative District in Lehigh County, which was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Siegel begins first term in PA House of Representatives

HARRISBURG, Jan. 3 – State Rep. Josh Siegel today was sworn into his first term serving the 22nd Legislative District. The noon ceremony marked the beginning of the 2023-24 session of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. “It is an honor that the residents of the city of Allentown have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Building collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building

W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
CRESCO, PA
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg town councilman to run for mayor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A member of Phillipsburg Town Council has announced his intent to run for mayor of the New Jersey city. Councilman Randy Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media. He said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kerry Myers makes history as first African American Northampton County Council president

EASTON, Pa. – Kerry Myers is taking over as president of Northampton County Council, making him the first African American to hold that leadership post. Myers, a Democrat, was elected Tuesday at council's first meeting of 2023. He made more news after council's brief meeting, announcing that he will seek re-election to represent District 2, which covers the Easton area.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
BETHLEHEM, PA

