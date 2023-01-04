Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
Mackenzie Sworn into Office as New House Session Begins
HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) today was administered the oath of office, along with 199 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony at the state Capitol. Now in his seventh term, Mackenzie serves residents of the 187th Legislative District in Lehigh County, which was...
thevalleyledger.com
Siegel begins first term in PA House of Representatives
HARRISBURG, Jan. 3 – State Rep. Josh Siegel today was sworn into his first term serving the 22nd Legislative District. The noon ceremony marked the beginning of the 2023-24 session of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. “It is an honor that the residents of the city of Allentown have...
Bethlehem neighbors plead for affordable housing, not dorms, at to-be-sold churches
A coalition of Bethlehem nonprofits is calling on Lehigh University and a joint council of three Lutheran churches to back out of a deal for Lehigh to buy the churches and a large church parking lot. Instead, the group wants the council of to-be-consolidated churches to sell the churches to...
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
Lehigh Valley to See Two New Subway Restaurants Through Next Year
One location is set to open in Forks Township next month, while the second outpost in Hellertown is still ‘probably a year off.’
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Lehigh County man dies following job site accident in Lehigh Township, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
WGAL
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg town councilman to run for mayor
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A member of Phillipsburg Town Council has announced his intent to run for mayor of the New Jersey city. Councilman Randy Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media. He said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including...
WFMZ-TV Online
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kerry Myers makes history as first African American Northampton County Council president
EASTON, Pa. – Kerry Myers is taking over as president of Northampton County Council, making him the first African American to hold that leadership post. Myers, a Democrat, was elected Tuesday at council's first meeting of 2023. He made more news after council's brief meeting, announcing that he will seek re-election to represent District 2, which covers the Easton area.
sauconsource.com
‘Despicable.’ Councilwoman Blasts Resolution Approving Library Services Legal Work.
A Lower Saucon council member Tuesday sharply criticized a resolution authorizing a lawyer and his firm to be the township’s special legal counsel that also retroactively authorized work performed by the firm on library service matters in 2022. The township is embroiled in a dispute with Hellertown borough that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Recent Catasauqua High School graduate killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A recent high school graduate died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday. Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday. Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
Comments / 0