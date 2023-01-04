Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
thevalleyledger.com
Mackenzie Sworn into Office as New House Session Begins
HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) today was administered the oath of office, along with 199 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony at the state Capitol. Now in his seventh term, Mackenzie serves residents of the 187th Legislative District in Lehigh County, which was...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
WFMZ-TV Online
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
Bethlehem neighbors plead for affordable housing, not dorms, at to-be-sold churches
A coalition of Bethlehem nonprofits is calling on Lehigh University and a joint council of three Lutheran churches to back out of a deal for Lehigh to buy the churches and a large church parking lot. Instead, the group wants the council of to-be-consolidated churches to sell the churches to...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg town councilman to run for mayor
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A member of Phillipsburg Town Council has announced his intent to run for mayor of the New Jersey city. Councilman Randy Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media. He said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including...
thevalleyledger.com
Take Advantage of Special Registration Events at NCC
BETHLEHEM, PA – For those who need help getting registered, NCC is hosting two drop-in Saturday Registration Days on January 7 and 14. On both Saturdays, new and current students can walk into the Enrollment Center at either the Bethlehem or Monroe campus between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get everything they need to be successful and start the spring semester stress-free. The College will have team members available to help with course registration, payment plans, advising, placement testing, financial aid, and more!
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
thebrownandwhite.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers
Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
pahomepage.com
8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
WGAL
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
thevalleyledger.com
Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients
Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
thevalleyledger.com
January Fun at the NCC Fab Lab
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fab Lab invites you to learn new skills and make handcrafted, one-of-a-kind creations this January. The NCC Fab Lab is hosting various creative classes for you and your family to pick from. Learn to make a mini guitar amp, sew a...
Traffic stop takes down leader of Pa. ghost gun ‘empire’: report
A traffic stop has led to the arrest of what officials are calling the leader of a “ghost gun empire,” according to a story from the Bucks County Courier Times. Russell Byron Norton, 32, was wanted on an active felony criminal warrant out of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, when authorities pulled him over in a traffic stop on Dec. 22. During a search of his vehicle, police found 12 bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin, reports said.
