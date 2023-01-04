ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Mackenzie Sworn into Office as New House Session Begins

HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) today was administered the oath of office, along with 199 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony at the state Capitol. Now in his seventh term, Mackenzie serves residents of the 187th Legislative District in Lehigh County, which was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg town councilman to run for mayor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A member of Phillipsburg Town Council has announced his intent to run for mayor of the New Jersey city. Councilman Randy Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media. He said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Take Advantage of Special Registration Events at NCC

BETHLEHEM, PA – For those who need help getting registered, NCC is hosting two drop-in Saturday Registration Days on January 7 and 14. On both Saturdays, new and current students can walk into the Enrollment Center at either the Bethlehem or Monroe campus between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get everything they need to be successful and start the spring semester stress-free. The College will have team members available to help with course registration, payment plans, advising, placement testing, financial aid, and more!
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers

Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
MOSCOW, ID
pahomepage.com

8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
CRESCO, PA
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Building collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients

Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

January Fun at the NCC Fab Lab

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fab Lab invites you to learn new skills and make handcrafted, one-of-a-kind creations this January. The NCC Fab Lab is hosting various creative classes for you and your family to pick from. Learn to make a mini guitar amp, sew a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Traffic stop takes down leader of Pa. ghost gun ‘empire’: report

A traffic stop has led to the arrest of what officials are calling the leader of a “ghost gun empire,” according to a story from the Bucks County Courier Times. Russell Byron Norton, 32, was wanted on an active felony criminal warrant out of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, when authorities pulled him over in a traffic stop on Dec. 22. During a search of his vehicle, police found 12 bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin, reports said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

