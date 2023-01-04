ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes

HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
LINO LAKES, MN
fox9.com

Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after apartment fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person died after an apartment fire in Minneapolis early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to a fire alarm and reports of smoke in a multi-story residential apartment building on the 1500 block of Portland Avenue around 2:15 a.m. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Crash Southeast of Hutchinson

A Montevideo man was injured in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hutchinson late Monday morning. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Nathan Olson was taken to Hutchinson ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Olson was traveling Southbound on Highway 22 near 155th Street when the vehicle left...
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash

A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
STEWART, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
kduz.com

Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
