Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
'A little bump at the end': Passengers react to airplane skidding into snow
MINNEAPOLIS — There are new details surfacing about the Delta airplane that skidded off the taxiway after safely landing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Tuesday night. Cell phone video shows its nose gear went off the pavement around 6:40 p.m. after arriving from Cabo San Lucas with...
fox9.com
Ground stop at MSP Airport now lifted after heavy snow and ice Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A ground stop that was ordered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday afternoon amid heavy snow falling across the region has been lifted. The FAA issued a ground stop from 1:10 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, noting the probability it is extended is 30-60%. FOX...
KARE 11
Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes
HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
fox9.com
Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow
FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp
A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Twin Cities sees snowiest start to winter in 30 years
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you feel like we've had a snowier-than-usual winter, you'd be correct. In fact, it's the snowiest start to winter the Twin Cities has seen in 30 years. And just four days into the month, we've already had our snowiest January in five years. KARE...
How are Minnesotans coping with this recent dump of snow?
NEW HOPE, Minn. — You have to admit that there is something beautiful when Minnesota's trees are covered with snow. For some reason, when it's on your driveway, it’s not as pretty. Mike Ndamba did not see beauty when he woke up Wednesday morning to a foot of...
fox9.com
Man dies after apartment fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person died after an apartment fire in Minneapolis early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to a fire alarm and reports of smoke in a multi-story residential apartment building on the 1500 block of Portland Avenue around 2:15 a.m. When...
KARE 11
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
KARE 11
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
kduz.com
One Injured in Crash Southeast of Hutchinson
A Montevideo man was injured in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hutchinson late Monday morning. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Nathan Olson was taken to Hutchinson ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Olson was traveling Southbound on Highway 22 near 155th Street when the vehicle left...
Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
KARE 11
After digging themselves out, Minnesotans enjoyed what the snow had to offer
MINNEAPOLIS — The last few days were tough even for Minnesotans. But those who managed to get out today were happy they did. Kelly Rice walked pups Luna and Lola at the Minnehaha dog park. “They love it, they get all crazy,” said Rice. Bryan Hanson took his...
kduz.com
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0