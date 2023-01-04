WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO