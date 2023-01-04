This should be quite alarming to people of Oregon when so many counties want to leave the State of Oregon. Why do so few counties control the make up of the state's government. Joining another State is not the answer here, but creating a new State just might be the answer.
I would prefer the State of Jefferson or Eastern Oregon over Greater Idaho, but heck anything would be an improvement, even Eastern Washington wants to separate from Western Washington....
Idaho is fast becoming the extremists state many many far right extremists are moving to idaho( yes there moving there not trying to change borders) because of their welcoming policies and politics . good luck with that idaho
