Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motorist striking a cyclist on Edgell Road On December 31. The Cyclist was struck at 9l24 p.m. at the intersection of Windsor Drive and Edgell Road on the last day of 2022. “Cyclist had possible injuries but was not transported,” said Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Administration Submits Re-Organization of Planning & Community Development With Focus on Economic Development

FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham became a City in 2018, the Charter called for a reorganization of the Planning & Community Development departments. Former Mayor Yvonne Spicer submitted a couple of plans, but they were rejected by the 11-member City Council. In April of 2022, the City Council unanimously approved...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Pleasant Street for a stolen pocketbook. Police were called to 401 Pleasant Street on Tuesday, January 3 at 10:54 a.m. The vehicle had no sign of forced entry, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “A handbag was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Petition Calls For Middlesex District Attorney Ryan To Decrease Number of Incarcerated Women at MCI Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – As elected officials across the Commonwealth begin their new terms this week, Families for Justice as Healing, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls delivered a letter to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan asking her to use her power to reduce the number of women incarcerated at MCI-Framingham.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham City Hall Closed Monday, January 2

FRAMINGHAM – In observance of New Year’s Day, Framingham City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2. The building will be open on Tuesday, January 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Fridays, City Hall closed at 12;30 p.m. On Wednesday, Thursdays and Mondays, City Hall...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

 https://framinghamsource.com/

