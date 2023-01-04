Read full article on original website
Framingham City Council Lowers Membership of Human Relations Commission
FRAMINGHAM – Upon a request by the Mayor, the Framingham City Council voted to lower the membership of the Human Relations Commission from 13 to 9 members. The Human Relations Commission has been struggling, due to a lack of quorum at its meetings. With a 13-member Commission, at least 7 members must attend for the meeting to take place.
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motorist striking a cyclist on Edgell Road On December 31. The Cyclist was struck at 9l24 p.m. at the intersection of Windsor Drive and Edgell Road on the last day of 2022. “Cyclist had possible injuries but was not transported,” said Framingham...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Administration Submits Re-Organization of Planning & Community Development With Focus on Economic Development
FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham became a City in 2018, the Charter called for a reorganization of the Planning & Community Development departments. Former Mayor Yvonne Spicer submitted a couple of plans, but they were rejected by the 11-member City Council. In April of 2022, the City Council unanimously approved...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Potter Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Potter Road Tuesday afternoon, January 3. A driver struck a utility pole just after 3:30 p.m. at 536 Potter Road, according to Police. No one was injured in the crash. The driver was cited for a marked lanes violation, said...
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
Vincent J. Stuart, 90, U.S. Naval Veteran & Master Electrician
FRAMINGHAM – Vincent J. Stuart, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 31, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Boston to Irish immigrants, Vincent & Gertrude (Hartney) Stuart, he was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Hennessy) Stuart. In the 1950’s Vincent...
Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Pleasant Street for a stolen pocketbook. Police were called to 401 Pleasant Street on Tuesday, January 3 at 10:54 a.m. The vehicle had no sign of forced entry, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “A handbag was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel...
Petition Calls For Middlesex District Attorney Ryan To Decrease Number of Incarcerated Women at MCI Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – As elected officials across the Commonwealth begin their new terms this week, Families for Justice as Healing, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls delivered a letter to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan asking her to use her power to reduce the number of women incarcerated at MCI-Framingham.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Credit Card From Car
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a credit card from a car parked on Beech Street on January 2, said Framingham Police. The theft was reported at 8:06 p.m. on Monday, January 2 at 23 Beech Street. Beech Street is located off Union Avenue in Framingham. The “vehicle was unlocked”...
Home of the Week: 1927 Colonial in City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a1927 Colonial in the City of Framingham on Route 126. The 729 Concord Street property was built in 1927. Priced at $570,000 the house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The multi-family property has 1,312 square feet...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
Framingham City Hall Closed Monday, January 2
FRAMINGHAM – In observance of New Year’s Day, Framingham City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2. The building will be open on Tuesday, January 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Fridays, City Hall closed at 12;30 p.m. On Wednesday, Thursdays and Mondays, City Hall...
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
1 Due to New Year’s Day holiday, curbside trash collection is on a one-day delayed collection for the rest of the week. Which means if you normally put your barrels out on Wednesday morning, they should go out Thursday morning. Christmas tree curbside collection will take place next week.
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
UPDATED: MetroWest Medical Recruiter Offering $20,000 Signing Bonus for Labor & Delivery Nurse; Offering $100 an Hour
FRAMINGHAM – For the last two weekends in 2022, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham was “diverting’ ambulances” from its labor & delivery unit at Framingham Union Hospital. The hospital was short-staffed registered nurses (RNs) for the unit. The CEO of the hospital told the Framingham Mayor,...
Framingham Library’s SparkLab Hosting Shuttle Loom Workshop Wednesday For Teens
FRAMINGHAM – The SparkLab at the main Framingham Public Library will hold a shuttle loom workshop on Wednesday, January 4. The wokshop is for students in grades 5-8 and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday/. Attendees will learn to use a shuttle loom and weave...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
