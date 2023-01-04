ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Small Family Farm in Moapa Meets High Demand

The Mesquite Community Farmers Market held in December was a big hit. A huge turnout of local residents came to the event seeking farm-fresh produce. At the very center of the event was Kirsten and Alex Pope, owners of Ika Greens, a family-owned farm operation in Moapa. The Popes were truly the rock stars of the market.
Mission: Dennis and Mary lee Taylor

Elder Dennis and Sister Mary lee Taylor returned home Dec. 16 after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served an 18 month mission in the England Birmingham Mission. Elder and Sister Taylor have been asked to speak Sunday, Jan. 8 in the Mesquite...
Community Calendar, January 5-6

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494. Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
