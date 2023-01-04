The Mesquite Community Farmers Market held in December was a big hit. A huge turnout of local residents came to the event seeking farm-fresh produce. At the very center of the event was Kirsten and Alex Pope, owners of Ika Greens, a family-owned farm operation in Moapa. The Popes were truly the rock stars of the market.

