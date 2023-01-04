Read full article on original website
Small Family Farm in Moapa Meets High Demand
The Mesquite Community Farmers Market held in December was a big hit. A huge turnout of local residents came to the event seeking farm-fresh produce. At the very center of the event was Kirsten and Alex Pope, owners of Ika Greens, a family-owned farm operation in Moapa. The Popes were truly the rock stars of the market.
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, December 28
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for December 28.
Mission: Dennis and Mary lee Taylor
Elder Dennis and Sister Mary lee Taylor returned home Dec. 16 after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served an 18 month mission in the England Birmingham Mission. Elder and Sister Taylor have been asked to speak Sunday, Jan. 8 in the Mesquite...
Community Calendar, January 5-6
Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494. Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Mesquite police detective arrested for DUI while in patrol car, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Mesquite Police Department detective was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while in a patrol car on Nov. 13, authorities said Monday. Detective Gustavo Garcia, 35, was seen swerving between lanes near mile marker 68 on Highway 93 at about 9 p.m....
