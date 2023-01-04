Read full article on original website
Stalker who allegedly tried to kick down Anderson Cooper’s door freed on supervised release
A hulking Manhattan man accused of stalking CNN star Anderson Cooper — at one point trying to kick down a door to grab the high-profile host — was freed on supervised release Friday after an arraignment n Manhattan Criminal Court. Gerald Hurt, 52, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing for allegedly trying multiple times to get into the West Village home Cooper shares with Benjamin Maisani.His obsession continued despite an order of protection against him, authorities said. Charges included criminal contempt for violating that order. Hurt allegedly tried to shove his way into Cooper’s home at least...
Who Is Nikki Secondino? Trans Woman Accused of Murdering Father
Nikki Secondino initially told police that robbers broke into their Brooklyn home and demanded access to a safe.
Woman says husband was 'trying to kill me and my family' after he allegedly set house on fire
In an interview only on ABC13, the man's wife believes he wanted her dead as revenge. And when she tried confronting him, he hit her with his car, authorities said.
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer goes viral
A recent photo of a woman sitting next to Sobhraj on an airplane headed to France, where he'll begin his new life, has since gone viral.
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
Woman With 'Unusual Strength' Claiming to Be a God Fights Multiple Cops
The 26-year-old shrugged off a Taser as multiple officers struggled to subdue and arrest her on Sunday, according to police records.
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’
On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Mom and stepdad arrested in disappearance of 11-year-old daughter
It was been 30 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen in public, getting off at her school bus stop. NBC News Valerie Castro reports on how Madalina’s mother and step-father have now been charged with failing to report her disappearance for weeks. Dec. 22, 2022.
Pregnant 19-year-old accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby remains in jail tonight
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the suspect, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Where Was Serial Killer Leonard Lake's 'Torture Cabin' Located?
Leonard Lake and Charles Ng killed men, women, and infants at a remote cabin in the woods. It's difficult to imagine that the kind of evil friends Leonard Lake and Charles Ng unleashed could happen anywhere. But in California in the 1980s, the two murdered at least 11 people and...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
Eleanor Williams: Barrow woman guilty of false rape claims
A woman who falsely claimed she had been raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Eleanor Williams, 22, of Barrow-in-Furness, was found guilty of eight counts at Preston Crown Court. She posted photos on social media in May 2020...
Husband Shoots Wife Then Himself Hours Into New Year
Police have said the shooting took place less than two hours into 2023 and that one victim survived the incident.
