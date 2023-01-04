ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

marijuanamoment.net

Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide

“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky speaker says lawmakers should 'pump the breaks' during short session

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to begin the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he expects a busy first week for the state House of Representatives. Osborne told reporters House leaders anticipate passing three bills by Friday. House Bill 1, sponsored by state Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, would officially reduce Kentucky’s personal income tax to 4.5% from 5% for this year, and it would also cut the rate to 4% in 2024. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’

Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.

FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky

Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Eric Deters throws hat in the ring for Kentucky governor

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Just hours after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his run for Kentucky governor, another Republican is looking to get his foot in the door and do the same thing. Eric Deters announced on Tuesday that he has filed papers to run for the position. The motto he is running with for his […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

New Kentucky sales tax in effect

The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
KENTUCKY STATE

