Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales. The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use. Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: Monthly payments to increase for retirees

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down which...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy

A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kalihi food pantry provides a lifeline as pandemic funding dries up

The COVID-19 pandemic is well past its peak, but it's not yet over. Many across the state are still having financial difficulties, including money for food. Pandemic funding, both public and private, is drying up. Today is food pick-up day for Remedios Butac. She likes to shop at The Pantry...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: These board games are finding tangible solutions to climate change in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Oahu residents already seeing the impacts of climate change, the city is initiating a plan to take action sooner rather than later. Originally created to gather input for the Climate Ready Oahu adaptation strategy, the city’s Resilience Office crafted a couple of games to explore the effects of sea level rise and increasing heat.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE
waste360.com

Sony Electronics, ERI, T&N and Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation Team for Free E-Waste Recycling Event in Honolulu

HONOLULU --Sony Electronics Inc. working in partnership with the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, ERI – the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company – and T&N – Hawaii’s leading e-waste collection company – are joining forces this weekend to provide Hawaii residents with a convenient and free way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. A direct result of the collaboration, the “3Rs School Recycling Drive” will take place at Waialae Elementary School, in East Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
HAWAII STATE
mypearlcity.com

HMART makes a positive presence and contribution after six months in the Pearl City community as a popular Pearl City Shopping Center merchant

HMART has quickly become a favorite stop for patrons at the Pearl City Shopping Center after opening for business in July of 2022. With a wide selection of Asian and American foods and products, along with fresh seafood, produce, meats, housewares, and an impressive food court that features a bar, local plate lunches, and first-class bakery, customers are offered a relaxing environment to gather and enjoy good times with family and friends.
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
HONOLULU, HI

