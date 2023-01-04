Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales. The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use. Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smart Money Monday: Monthly payments to increase for retirees
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down which...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test
This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. FBI’s special agent in charge for Honolulu: Rooting out public corruption is priority no. 1 in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The FBI made 13 high-profile arrests last year in connection with public...
Blangiardi, Kiaaina Must Act On 'Residential A' Property Taxes
Dear council member Esther Kiaaina and Mayor Rick Blangiardi: We need some help. As our elected representatives, we believe you are in the position to help find a solution to a matter with which we are struggling. And we are certainly not alone. Over the last two years, from 2021...
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kalihi food pantry provides a lifeline as pandemic funding dries up
The COVID-19 pandemic is well past its peak, but it's not yet over. Many across the state are still having financial difficulties, including money for food. Pandemic funding, both public and private, is drying up. Today is food pick-up day for Remedios Butac. She likes to shop at The Pantry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City allots nearly $650K to bolster task force to clean up, make Chinatown safer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police will be able to continue it’s Chinatown Task Force through the end of 2023 thanks to nearly $650,000 in federal money that is being set aside by the city to make the neighborhood safer. The city launched the task force back in April 2021...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: These board games are finding tangible solutions to climate change in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Oahu residents already seeing the impacts of climate change, the city is initiating a plan to take action sooner rather than later. Originally created to gather input for the Climate Ready Oahu adaptation strategy, the city’s Resilience Office crafted a couple of games to explore the effects of sea level rise and increasing heat.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
Oahu now issuing 4-year licenses to 72+ drivers
Oahu residents who are between the ages of 72 and 79 can now renew their driver’s license every four years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Critics call on state to investigate Bishop Museum board as top leaders remain on leave
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Supporters of Bishop Museum are demanding the state attorney general launch an investigation into the nonprofit’s board as three top leaders remain on paid leave. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders on indefinite paid leave in July during an internal...
waste360.com
Sony Electronics, ERI, T&N and Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation Team for Free E-Waste Recycling Event in Honolulu
HONOLULU --Sony Electronics Inc. working in partnership with the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, ERI – the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company – and T&N – Hawaii’s leading e-waste collection company – are joining forces this weekend to provide Hawaii residents with a convenient and free way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. A direct result of the collaboration, the “3Rs School Recycling Drive” will take place at Waialae Elementary School, in East Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New members sworn in as City Council faces a year of financial and tax challenges ahead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu City Council convened its 2023 session at noon Tuesday, with simultaneous reminders of the need to think generations ahead and an urgency to fix immediate financial and taxation challenges. The ceremonies were traditional, beginning with an oli in Olelo Hawaii. Members were surrounded by family, supporters,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
Making Red Hill Clinic appointment: ‘It was horrible!’
"It was horrible! So, when I called the first time, the person who I spoke to didn't know what the Red Hill Clinic was, or how to get a hold of it," said Ford Island mom Bel Miles.
Hawaii Magazine
These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu
If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
mypearlcity.com
HMART makes a positive presence and contribution after six months in the Pearl City community as a popular Pearl City Shopping Center merchant
HMART has quickly become a favorite stop for patrons at the Pearl City Shopping Center after opening for business in July of 2022. With a wide selection of Asian and American foods and products, along with fresh seafood, produce, meats, housewares, and an impressive food court that features a bar, local plate lunches, and first-class bakery, customers are offered a relaxing environment to gather and enjoy good times with family and friends.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
