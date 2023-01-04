ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Kentucky mens basketball defeats LSU 74-71 at Rupp Arena

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates 1,000 rebounds before the Kentucky vs. LSU mens basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 74-71. Photo by Isabel McSwain | Staff. Kentucky mens basketball secured their first SEC win of the season with a...
MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5 Things To Know About The LSU Tigers

Tonight at 8 p.m., Kentucky (9-4) hosts the LSU Tigers (12-1) in the SEC home opener at Rupp Arena. What we’ll see from the Wildcats is uncertain following last week’s loss to Missouri and win over Louisville. What about the Tigers? Brandon Ramsey will have a detailed scouting report for you in a bit, but first, here are five things you need to know.
