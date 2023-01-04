Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Loses in Blowout Against Tennessee
The Bulldogs could not keep up with a powerful UT offense.
Kentucky Kernel
PHOTOS: Kentucky mens basketball defeats LSU 74-71 at Rupp Arena
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates 1,000 rebounds before the Kentucky vs. LSU mens basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 74-71. Photo by Isabel McSwain | Staff. Kentucky mens basketball secured their first SEC win of the season with a...
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball at No. 24 Ohio State in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hits the road for a matchup with No. 24 Ohio State (10-3, 2-0) on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
SFGate
MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58
Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
Early SEC showdown pits No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Missouri
No. 13 Arkansas will try rise to the SEC challenge when it hosts No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday to begin
Mississippi State blasted by No. 8 Tennessee in SEC road opener
The road was not kind to Mississippi State on Tuesday night in the Bulldogs' SEC road opener. From start to finish, Mississippi State was dominated by No. 8 Tennessee and dropped an 87-53 decision in Knoxville, Tenn. The host Volunteers made 12 of 21 attempts from 3 point range and...
One of Utah football’s most important offensive linemen is reportedly entering the transfer portal
Multiple outlets reported that Utah Utes center Paul Maile is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following 74-71 Win Over LSU
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 74-71 win over LSU on Tuesday night in Lexington. The press conference can be seen above: More on the win over LSU here. Game notes from the victory here. Watch: Tshiebwe, Wheeler and Toppin speak to the media ...
Utah loses key starter to transfer portal
The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5 Things To Know About The LSU Tigers
Tonight at 8 p.m., Kentucky (9-4) hosts the LSU Tigers (12-1) in the SEC home opener at Rupp Arena. What we’ll see from the Wildcats is uncertain following last week’s loss to Missouri and win over Louisville. What about the Tigers? Brandon Ramsey will have a detailed scouting report for you in a bit, but first, here are five things you need to know.
KSR's takeaways from Kentucky's 74-71 win over LSU
Kentucky is officially in the win column in conference play, coming out victorious in its SEC home opener vs. LSU. In need of a quality victory — the team’s best win going into the matchup was vs. Yale — the Wildcats managed to get the job done.
