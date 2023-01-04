Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10 inches this evening. Storm total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet, and 6 to 18 inches between 5000 feet and 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia National Park. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 11:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 15:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Sequoia NP; South End of the Lower Sierra; South End of the Upper Sierra; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Tulare County through 315 PM PST At 238 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm about 8 miles northeast of Lindsay, or around 15 miles north of Porterville, moving to the northeast near 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Three Rivers, Lemon Cove, Lindcove, Case Mountain and South Fork Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Coalinga - Avenal, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 11:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Most of Central California * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 14:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 10:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 14:30:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Runoff from recent rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high, particularly along the Cosumnes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are expected to rise more with the recent rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Tulare by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 15:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 18:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tulare FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Tulare. * WHEN...Until 700 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 351 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodlake, Three Rivers, Case Mountain, Ash Mountain Sequoia Park HQ, Potwisha Campground, Lemon Cove, Buckeye Flat Campground, Lindcove, Giant Forest, Wolverton Point and Atwell Mill Campground. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tulare by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 14:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tulare The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tulare County in central California * Until 230 PM PST. * At 159 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Exeter, or about 14 miles east of Visalia, moving to the northeast at around 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Exeter, Three Rivers, Lemon Cove and Lindcove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Tulare by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 14:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 14:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tulare A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST FOR NORTHWESTERN TULARE COUNTY At 212 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located about 7 miles southwest of Three Rivers, or around 19 miles east of Visalia, moving to the northeast near 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Three Rivers, Lemon Cove and Lindcove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
