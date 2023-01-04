Effective: 2023-01-05 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 14:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tulare The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tulare County in central California * Until 230 PM PST. * At 159 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Exeter, or about 14 miles east of Visalia, moving to the northeast at around 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Exeter, Three Rivers, Lemon Cove and Lindcove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO