$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
KTLA.com
40-year-old Ventura man arrested for allegedly stealing $100,000 from clients
A 40-year-old man from Ventura, who previously owned the Doyle Tax Group in Thousand Oaks, has been arrested and faces charges of grand theft and embezzlement, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Colin Patrick Doyle surrendered himself on Jan. 3 at the Thousand Oaks Police Department after an...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police arrested a driver who blocked an intersection and appeared to be high
Tustin police officers were called to investigate a possible DUI in the Old Town Tustin area. The male driver was stopped blocking traffic lanes with the vehicle running. The suspect exhibited signs of drug intoxication and refused to exit the vehicle. Officers extracted the male from the vehicle and took him into custody.
Man found shot to death in East Los Angeles alleyway
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in East Los Angeles on Sunday. The victim has only been identified as an adult male by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 5400 block of W. Via Corona around 11:06 […]
Man arrested following stabbing spree in Irvine
A man was arrested during an alleged stabbing spree in Irvine on Tuesday. One person is hospitalized after police say they were stabbed at the Heritage Plaza shopping center near Culver and Walnut around 12:23 p.m. Irvine Police say the suspect, Ricardo De La Riva, 43, was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontations involving […]
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian killed on Harbor Scenic Drive in Long Beach
On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard regarding a call to assist the Long Beach Fire Department with a pedestrian down in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult.
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
KTLA.com
Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered
Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
Pedestrian Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A woman was struck by an SUV in Stevenson Ranch shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The collision occurred on Pico Canyon Road, west of The Old Road when a Honda CRV struck a pedestrian near the center median between a shopping center and an apartment complex.
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian struck by three different vehicles on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach
On Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 6:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Avenue and 27th Street regarding injury hit-and-run traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Officers located a Honda Odyssey driven by a 78-year-old male resident...
vvng.com
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
Coroner lists death of woman hit by bus in La Crescenta as suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Pasadena doctor charged for attempted murder after driving Tesla off cliff
Neighbors had nothing but good things to say about the Patel family, which is why many were stunned when they learned the family's patriarch was charged with attempted murder. "I have a loss of words right now," said neighbor Roger Newmark. "So I hope that they'll be ok."On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Pasadena resident Dharmesh Patel for attempted murder and child abuse after he allegedly drove off a Northern California cliff with his wife and two kids in the car. Patel's Tesla turned into an unrecognizable, mangled piece of metal after falling at least 250 feet off the side of...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster police arrested a suspect with $32K worth of meth
Yesterday afternoon, Westminster police officers responded to the area of 18th street and Beach Blvd. for a welfare check. Officers located one individual inside the residence. A large quantity of meth was located in plain sight. The individual was arrested and booked into OCJ for possession of drugs for sale.
Police Investigate Report of Stolen French Bulldog in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA: The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to reports of a stolen French bulldog around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.3, on the 200 block of South Rexford Drive in the city of Beverly Hills. When units arrived at the location, they found one victim who had...
