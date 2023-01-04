ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Prayers for Damar Hamlin show bond between football and faith

“I think we all have to recognize the power of prayer from coaches, players, the staff and the fans that was in that stadium, and the people watching from around the world.”. As the ambulance carrying injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin rolled slowly off the field in Cincinnati on...
The Comeback

Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOLR10 News

Kickapoo, Link lead local teams into 38th Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 38th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will tip off a week from Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. This premiere boys basketball tournament annually brings in some of the best prep players in the nation. Thursday in Springfield, the T of C unveiled it’s bracket and set the field for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy