Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Related
New Jersey Globe
Marilyn Askin, elder law trailblazer, dies at 89
Marilyn Klein Askin, a lawyer and hugely respected advocate for social justices issues and a fierce advocate of the elderly, died on December 29. She was 89. Before attending law school, Askin worked as a reporter for The (Bergen) Record. She began working for the Record in 1956 covering municipalities in northeast Bergen County and worked there for roughly seven years. She remained there for two years after The Record fired her husband for launching a bid to unionize their staff.
New Jersey Globe
Sandy Greenberg, Englewood mayor from 1976 to 1982, dies at 93
Sondra Greenberg, who served as mayor of Englewood from 1976 to 1982 and a leader in the city’s fight to integrate public schools in the 1960s, died on December 27. She was 93. During her six years as mayor, Greenberg continued what had been a lifetime of advocating for...
insidernj.com
Complaint in Palisades Park Exposes Brusing Politics
A complaint from 2020 that Stephanie Jang of Palisades Park had allegedly overstepped her position as a candidate, helping seniors with mail-in-ballots, was “administratively terminated” by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. With apparently no substantive issue at hand, the allegations made against Jang–who was a Democrat at the time but is now a Republican–look to be little more than crude political smearing by the local machine, according to sources. The fallout from the attack has also precipitated another Democratic defection to the GOP, Councilman Jae Park.
New Jersey Globe
Telegraphing gubernatorial bid, Fulop won’t seek re-election as Jersey City mayor in 2025
Sending the strongest signal yet that he intends to seek the Democratic nomination for governor, Steve Fulop announced this morning that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in 2025. “I’ve decided that I won’t be on the ballot again as mayor. I want to make that clear,”...
Jersey City mayor setting up likely run for N.J. governor. Here are other possible contenders.
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop did more than announce he won’t seek re-election in 2025 on Tuesday. He revved up speculation about who may be seeking to succeed Phil Murphy as New Jersey’s governor three years from now. Fulop’s decision is widely seen as a sign he’s setting...
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
New Jersey Globe
Kovach will seek fourth term as Clinton mayor
Democrat Janice Kovach, a hands-on mayor who has been known to empty garbage cans on Main Street over the weekend herself to make the town of Clinton more appealing to tourists and residents, will seek re-election to a fourth term. “I am proud of the progress we have made in...
New Jersey Globe
Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike
Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early short list of possible Jersey City mayoral candidates in 2025
Steve Fulop’s announcement that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in 2025 jump starts the race to succeed him in what is now a wide open field to become the next mayor of Jersey City. With development booming, and Fulop likely to seek the Democratic nomination...
New Jersey Globe
Solomon thanks Fulop for service, but doesn’t say if he’ll run for mayor
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon isn’t ready to say if he will run for mayor in 2025, instead pledging to keep working with the incumbent mayor, Steve Fulop, on local issues. Fulop announced today that he would not seek re-election to a fourth term. “Today is a day to...
New Jersey Globe
Complaint against Palisades Park councilwoman dropped after election
Two weeks before the Palisades Park election, a judge with political ties ruled that there was probable cause to a two-year-old allegation that Republican mayoral candidate Stephanie S. Jang helped voters at a local senior housing facility fill out vote-by-mail ballot during the 2020 primary election. Jang, a first-term councilwoman,...
NYC Mayor Adams lashes out at team de Blasio in 7-minute tirade: ‘They left the house in total disarray’
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — It only took a year, but Mayor Eric Adams has had enough of his predecessor’s administration. At a press conference Wednesday, the mayor went on a 7-minute tirade about members of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, and what Adams sees as their unfair criticism of his first year in office.
New York City Mayor Adams calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of his administration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration.
Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender
For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
Amy DeGise’s allies said let the 'process play out’ after infamous Jersey City crash. It’s about to.
Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise appears in a 2021 campaign video. She's been accused of a hit-and-run after a collision with an Uber Eats bicyclist. The Democratic councilmember refused to step down. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop refused to say if she should. [ more › ]
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This State
Mayor Adams and migrants arriving in New York CityPhoto byTwitter. New York Mayor Eric Adams received bad news that he was not expecting from this state. Adams said the state of Colorado was sending migrants to his city which is already overwhelmed by the number of new visitors.
Colorado gov planning to send migrants to New York City, Mayor Adams says
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says Colorado is planning to send migrants to New York City and Chicago, while calling on the federal government to help with the migrant crisis.
Comments / 0