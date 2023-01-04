ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Marilyn Askin, elder law trailblazer, dies at 89

Marilyn Klein Askin, a lawyer and hugely respected advocate for social justices issues and a fierce advocate of the elderly, died on December 29. She was 89. Before attending law school, Askin worked as a reporter for The (Bergen) Record. She began working for the Record in 1956 covering municipalities in northeast Bergen County and worked there for roughly seven years. She remained there for two years after The Record fired her husband for launching a bid to unionize their staff.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Sandy Greenberg, Englewood mayor from 1976 to 1982, dies at 93

Sondra Greenberg, who served as mayor of Englewood from 1976 to 1982 and a leader in the city’s fight to integrate public schools in the 1960s, died on December 27. She was 93. During her six years as mayor, Greenberg continued what had been a lifetime of advocating for...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
insidernj.com

Complaint in Palisades Park Exposes Brusing Politics

A complaint from 2020 that Stephanie Jang of Palisades Park had allegedly overstepped her position as a candidate, helping seniors with mail-in-ballots, was “administratively terminated” by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. With apparently no substantive issue at hand, the allegations made against Jang–who was a Democrat at the time but is now a Republican–look to be little more than crude political smearing by the local machine, according to sources. The fallout from the attack has also precipitated another Democratic defection to the GOP, Councilman Jae Park.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Kovach will seek fourth term as Clinton mayor

Democrat Janice Kovach, a hands-on mayor who has been known to empty garbage cans on Main Street over the weekend herself to make the town of Clinton more appealing to tourists and residents, will seek re-election to a fourth term. “I am proud of the progress we have made in...
CLINTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike

Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Complaint against Palisades Park councilwoman dropped after election

Two weeks before the Palisades Park election, a judge with political ties ruled that there was probable cause to a two-year-old allegation that Republican mayoral candidate Stephanie S. Jang helped voters at a local senior housing facility fill out vote-by-mail ballot during the 2020 primary election. Jang, a first-term councilwoman,...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender

For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home

Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy