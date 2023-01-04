Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
Related
newsantaana.com
Irvine theft suspect used stolen credit cards in Santa Ana
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly took a bag and backpack from a vehicle on New Year’s Eve in the residential area off of Kelvin. The suspect later used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases in...
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
Coroner lists death of woman hit by bus in La Crescenta as suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Man found shot to death in East Los Angeles alleyway
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in East Los Angeles on Sunday. The victim has only been identified as an adult male by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 5400 block of W. Via Corona around 11:06 […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian killed on Harbor Scenic Drive in Long Beach
On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard regarding a call to assist the Long Beach Fire Department with a pedestrian down in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult.
Man arrested following stabbing spree in Irvine
A man was arrested during an alleged stabbing spree in Irvine on Tuesday. One person is hospitalized after police say they were stabbed at the Heritage Plaza shopping center near Culver and Walnut around 12:23 p.m. Irvine Police say the suspect, Ricardo De La Riva, 43, was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontations involving […]
KTLA.com
40-year-old Ventura man arrested for allegedly stealing $100,000 from clients
A 40-year-old man from Ventura, who previously owned the Doyle Tax Group in Thousand Oaks, has been arrested and faces charges of grand theft and embezzlement, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Colin Patrick Doyle surrendered himself on Jan. 3 at the Thousand Oaks Police Department after an...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Authorities in California said a 41-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill his family when he drove a Tesla off a cliff earlier this week.
signalscv.com
$2.5k of liquor stolen, suspects outstanding
Three men stole $2,500 worth of liquor in Valencia on Monday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service regarding a grand theft that occurred at approximately 8 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on McBean Parkway in Valencia.
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian struck by three different vehicles on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach
On Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 6:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Avenue and 27th Street regarding injury hit-and-run traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Officers located a Honda Odyssey driven by a 78-year-old male resident...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los...
Diaz: Who Is The Real Bogeyman In Santa Ana?
The hyper-criminalization of communities of color in central Orange County must be recognized in order to implement sound policy that truly keeps our neighborhoods safe. Santa Ana made history in electing its first woman Mayor in the City’s 153-year history. In this momentous occasion, Pastor Nati Alvarado opened up the night with his words of wisdom to the Council. Mr. Alvarado made sure to acknowledge the tragic loss of Maria Mora, a mother of 3, who was shot on Dec. 4th. In a packed room full of supporters, friends, family, and community members, folks from all walks of life gathered in the Council Chambers to capture history in the making.
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Southland freeway
POMONA, Calif. – A person was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Pomona area. The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. All eastbound freeway lanes were blocked in the area...
Suspect arrested in fatal Pomona shooting Tuesday night
A suspect was arrested Tuesday night following a fatal shooting in Pomona.Police officers responded to a report of man suffering from gunshot wounds at 9 p.m. Tuesday near Garey Ave. and Alvarado St., according to the Pomona Police Dept.The victim was hospitalized, where he later died from his injuries.Pomona police investigators interviewed witnesses and a suspect was identified and arrested. No further details were released about the suspect or the victim or a motive.Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Dept. at (909) 620-2085. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Comments / 0