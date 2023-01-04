Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Valley rain and mountain snow move in today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! A monster storm system has slammed the West Coast and a weakening atmospheric river will transport some wet weather into the state starting today. Energy from this strong area of low pressure just off the Pacific moves into our neighborhood this...
kjzz.com
Active start to weather season helps Utah build strong snowpack
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The amount of water Utah has received the last month was a welcoming visit. Wet, heavy snow fell for much of the holiday weekend, but many parts of the state are still in excessive drought. Meteorologists said parts of Utah has received the same...
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
ksl.com
Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
Winter storms boost Utah’s snowpack, which may help relieve drought conditions
The Beehive State has had an incredible start to the winter season, and the snow seems like it just keeps piling up. With so much snowfall recently, it has many people wondering how the snowy start is helping our drought.
KSLTV
Utah braces for another round of snow
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Utah’s southern mountains that will take effect Thursday as another storm moves in. The watch calls for six to 12 inches in the southern mountains. Snow has already been plentiful in mountain areas, with...
ABC 4
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack
Suspect of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Arrived …. Suspect of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Arrived in Latah County Jail. Possible Bomb Threat at Alta High School Resolved; …. Possible Bomb Threat at Alta High School Resolved; Student Speaks Out. Developing Story: 8 People Found Dead in Enoch City …. Developing...
kslnewsradio.com
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
Next storm arrives tomorrow
On Friday, the valley rain may transition back to snow in our northern valleys as colder air begins to move in, depending on how long the moisture lingers behind the cold front. Mountains will likely see some decent totals from this system, with early projections anywhere from 6-12" for the high country.
kslnewsradio.com
Snow storm brings ‘blessings’ to Utah’s agriculture
SALT LAKE CITY –The snow isn’t only great for those on the slopes, but equally for Utah’s agriculture and farmers. The snow storm Utah saw over the last few days added around 3.6 inches of water to the state wide average which bringing Utah’s current total to about 170% of the normal for early January.
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
kslnewsradio.com
Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers
SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
kjzz.com
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
kjzz.com
Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
KSLTV
Outages keep thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front; Sundance ski resort without power
SUNDANCE, Utah — Repair crews restored power to thousands of customers along the Wasatch Front on Monday after the latest winter storm’s heavy, wet snow caused extensive damage. “This was a severe winter storm. Not the worst I’ve seen, but definitely in the top ten,” said Rocky Mountain...
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
kuer.org
In a state obsessed with snowpack, finding pink snow in Utah is a problem
In Utah, above 6,000 or 7,000 feet, pink snow can be found. It looks like someone sprayed some watermelon-flavored syrup on the snow surface. Despite the color, it’s actually a green algae species. The most common genus is chlamydomonas nivalis and it generally blooms on snowfields in the Midwest during summer.
ABC 4
Snow totals rise at Utah ski resorts but avalanche dangers are high
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a Utah power day!. Utah’s latest winter storm slammed the state with a heavy blanket of wet snow, giving skiers and snowboarders a chance to celebrate the new year by taking to the slopes. The fresh powder doesn’t come without its dangers, however, as avalanche dangers remain high across Utah’s mountains.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
Comments / 0