bphawkeye.org
Girls basketball extends to 4-game win streak
She has ice in her veins! With only 3.7 seconds remaining in the girls basketball game, senior Mary Boff hit two free throws to give the Lady Hawks their first lead of the game over the Chartiers Valley Lady Colts Monday night. “. Our win streak is a result of us...
Gallery: Trinity Catholic Defeats Buchholz 60-55
Trinity Catholic center Rose Gravel scored a team-high 24 points and guard Heaven Sanders added 15 points, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer, as the Celtics eased past Buchholz by a score of 60-55 on Tuesday night. The loss dropped Class 6A Buchholz (Gainesville) to 2-5 overall, while the win improved Class...
Lucas leads Comets to overtime win in league opener
Robby Lucas scored a career-high 19 points, 17 of them after halftime, Jan. 3 as Abington Heights remained unbeaten by outlasting defending ch
Community School moves to 12-2 with win over rival Neumann
NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Community School of Naples boys basketball team show why it has the most wins in Collier County in Tuesday's rivalry game. Sharp passing. Strong shooting. High-intensity defense. Unselfish scoring. It all added up to a 64-48 win over crosstown rival St. John Neumann. With the ...
Balanced scoring and big 4th quarter sends Tri-Center boys past Riverside
(Oakland) Tri-Center outscored Riverside 15-3 in the 4th quarter to grab a 55-41 road win in boys basketball on Tuesday. The Trojans got 17 points and 15 rebounds from Christian Dahir along with 16 points each from Michael Turner and Kent Elliott. The visitors jumped out to a 10-2 lead early, but Riverside called timeout and rallied back. The Bulldogs ended the 1st quarter on a 5-0 spurt and carried momentum into the 2nd quarter where they used a 6-2 stretch to lead 15-12.
NOLA.com
Six Saints players sit out Wednesday's opening practice before Panthers rematch
As Week 18 preparations began Wednesday, six New Orleans Saints members did not participate in the first practice before the regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), offensive tackle James Hurst (foot) and tight end Juwan Johnson (quadricep) were new non-participants on the injury...
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum leads Pelicans to win over struggling Rockets at home
For the first time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans will not have Zion Williamson for an extended stretch. On Tuesday, the team announced that Williamson will miss a minimum of three weeks with a right hamstring strain. In the weeks before his injury, Williamson had caught a rhythm, averaging just shy of 30 points per game over a 15-game stretch.
