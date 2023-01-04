ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

bphawkeye.org

Girls basketball extends to 4-game win streak

She has ice in her veins! With only 3.7 seconds remaining in the girls basketball game, senior Mary Boff hit two free throws to give the Lady Hawks their first lead of the game over the Chartiers Valley Lady Colts Monday night. “. Our win streak is a result of us...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: Trinity Catholic Defeats Buchholz 60-55

Trinity Catholic center Rose Gravel scored a team-high 24 points and guard Heaven Sanders added 15 points, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer, as the Celtics eased past Buchholz by a score of 60-55 on Tuesday night. The loss dropped Class 6A Buchholz (Gainesville) to 2-5 overall, while the win improved Class...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Western Iowa Today

Balanced scoring and big 4th quarter sends Tri-Center boys past Riverside

(Oakland) Tri-Center outscored Riverside 15-3 in the 4th quarter to grab a 55-41 road win in boys basketball on Tuesday. The Trojans got 17 points and 15 rebounds from Christian Dahir along with 16 points each from Michael Turner and Kent Elliott. The visitors jumped out to a 10-2 lead early, but Riverside called timeout and rallied back. The Bulldogs ended the 1st quarter on a 5-0 spurt and carried momentum into the 2nd quarter where they used a 6-2 stretch to lead 15-12.
RIVERSIDE, IA
NOLA.com

Six Saints players sit out Wednesday's opening practice before Panthers rematch

As Week 18 preparations began Wednesday, six New Orleans Saints members did not participate in the first practice before the regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), offensive tackle James Hurst (foot) and tight end Juwan Johnson (quadricep) were new non-participants on the injury...
NOLA.com

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans to win over struggling Rockets at home

For the first time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans will not have Zion Williamson for an extended stretch. On Tuesday, the team announced that Williamson will miss a minimum of three weeks with a right hamstring strain. In the weeks before his injury, Williamson had caught a rhythm, averaging just shy of 30 points per game over a 15-game stretch.
HOUSTON, TX

