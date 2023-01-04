ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TheDailyBeast

Here’s How Liar George Santos’ First Day in Congress Is Going

George Santos has already hit a dead end on his first day in Congress.While the admitted liar—who’s now under federal and local investigation—squeaked out a 10-point win in New York’s third congressional district in November, the Republican’s first day of work suggests the next two years might be an uphill battle for him.Santos arrived at the U.S. Capitol without his husband—and his wedding band—despite many members bringing along their spouses as they’re sworn in for the 118th Congress.Speed walking ahead of the press corps, Santos dodged questions about his plethora of lies—which spanned from where he worked, his religion, and...
Connecticut Public

Calls for George Santos to resign mount as he is seated in Congress

George Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s vote for House speaker. His fellow Republicans from Long Island, Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito, celebrated with family and newfound friends in the chamber — far away from Santos. Instead, they’ve called for among the first orders of business of the newly GOP-led House Elections Commission to investigate Santos for allegedly defrauding voters.
South Dakota Searchlight

D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage

WASHINGTON – On the eve of the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, congressional Democrats and dozens of veterans on Thursday in a press conference called on incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled on […] The post D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CBS New York

George Santos continues to face calls to step down

WASHINGTON -- Wednesday was the second day on Capitol Hill for controversial Congressman-elect George Santos.The Long Island Republican faces calls to step down after admitting to lying about his life story.After vocalizing his vote for Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Santos appeared chummy with colleagues, a stark contrast to him sitting alone Tuesday.READ MORE: Long Island Republican George Santos to be sworn into 118th CongressBut still, so far, it looks like most New York Republicans are steering clear of him."I've not spoken with him. After all, how can I believe everything he says?" Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said."Do you...
The Independent

George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been

George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
