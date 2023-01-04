Read full article on original website
Long Island Chef Gears Up To Serve Fresh Seafood Dishes At New Takeout Eatery In Miller Place
A Long Island chef is getting ready to open a new takeout eatery in Miller Place that he believes will bring something unique to the area. Maggie's Eatery is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection, owner Tyler Hannibal said. Hannibal named the restaurant after his...
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
greaterlongisland.com
They built a wedding wonderland at The Wharf (on the water) in Oakdale
One of the island’s fastest-growing restaurant groups is now operating The Wharf in Oakdale and have quietly built a waterfront wonderland for weddings and special events. Lily Flanagan’s Restaurant Group took over the mainstay tavern at the southern end of Vanderbilt Boulevard in May of 2020. The upgrades began immediately.
Babylon Restaurant Closes After Nearly 2 Decades In Business, Owners Tease Future Plans
A popular Long Island restaurant is signing off after almost two decades in business. Babylon Carriage House, located at 21 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon, is closed, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed...
New York's 'Haunted House of Hamburgers' Celebrates Halloween All Year
Halloween lovers won't want to pass this place up.
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022
Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her
A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening
Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
27east.com
Somerset Barriers Are Source of Tension in Southampton Village
A barrier that has been temporarily installed to prevent through traffic from going down Somerset Avenue off Hill Street in Southampton Village is causing consternation among neighbors in the area.... more. Western Edition Person of the Year: Rick Martel, ‘Truly a Team Player’. Rick Martel was just months out...
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly.
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $20,000 each sold in Brooklyn, Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County. Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at […]
27east.com
Traffic Alert: CR 39 Closed Due To Vehicle Fire
Eastbound lanes of County Road 39 are closed at Tuckahoe Road and westbound lanes are closed at Tuckahoe Lane due to a vehicle fire. Southampton Town Police announced the closures... more. This Pierson boys basketball team is consistently buying into and executing its game plan, and ... 3 Jan 2023...
Woman, 62, fatally struck while walking on LI highway
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Sunrise Highway
Authorities say the accident occurred at 5:09 a.m. eastbound on Sunrise Highway and west of Hospital Road.
Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims
Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
longisland.com
Suffolk Correction Officer Who Survived 6-Month Battle with COVID-19 to be Presented with Retirement Shield
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. and immediate family will be in attendance as Retired Correction Officer Timothy Heaton receives his Retired Shield on Thursday, January 5 at 11:00 AM at the Yaphank Correctional Facility's Alan Croce Lineup Room. Officer Heaton served the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years...
