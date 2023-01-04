ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutchogue, NY

islipbulletin.net

Saying goodbye to a hero

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ISLIP, NY
greaterlongisland.com

They built a wedding wonderland at The Wharf (on the water) in Oakdale

One of the island’s fastest-growing restaurant groups is now operating The Wharf in Oakdale and have quietly built a waterfront wonderland for weddings and special events. Lily Flanagan’s Restaurant Group took over the mainstay tavern at the southern end of Vanderbilt Boulevard in May of 2020. The upgrades began immediately.
OAKDALE, NY
longisland.com

SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022

Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her

A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
NORTHPORT, NY
therealdeal.com

Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening

Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Somerset Barriers Are Source of Tension in Southampton Village

A barrier that has been temporarily installed to prevent through traffic from going down Somerset Avenue off Hill Street in Southampton Village is causing consternation among neighbors in the area.... more. Western Edition Person of the Year: Rick Martel, ‘Truly a Team Player’. Rick Martel was just months out...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Traffic Alert: CR 39 Closed Due To Vehicle Fire

Eastbound lanes of County Road 39 are closed at Tuckahoe Road and westbound lanes are closed at Tuckahoe Lane due to a vehicle fire. Southampton Town Police announced the closures... more. This Pierson boys basketball team is consistently buying into and executing its game plan, and ... 3 Jan 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Shore News Network

Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims

Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
SELDEN, NY

