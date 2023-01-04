Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
Police: 12-year-old hit by celebratory gunfire in Arlington
Arlington police announced Sunday that a 12 year old, hit by celebratory gunfire on New Years Eve, should make a complete recovery. Officers said they were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Circle
fox4news.com
Arlington police officer injured by vehicle trying to drive around crash site
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene. Around 6:35 a.m. there was a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock. Crews arrived to investigate and clear the scene. A driver who...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police looking for suspect who shot dog during robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who shot a dog during a robbery on Monday. Police say the robbery happened at a convenience store on North Main Street around 1:30 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. As the suspect approaches the...
FedEx driver killed in North Dallas crash
A Fed Ex driver has died after his big rig crashed in North Dallas Wednesday afternoon. The Fed Ex truck was heading east on 635-LBJ when it crashed near Preston Road.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
advocatemag.com
Argument over New Year’s gunfire leads to murder, police searching for suspect
A murder warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Miguel Sereno after he was involved in a New Years Day altercation that left one man dead, police say. Just after midnight on Jan. 1, police responded to a call in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. When they arrived, they found one man laying in a driveway who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Man admits to shooting, killing 22-year-old at Rowlett home, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — A 21-year-old suspect is accused of confessing to shooting and killing a man inside a Rowlett home early Wednesday morning, police said. The Rowlett Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Primrose Lane around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday. Police said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
fox4news.com
2 juveniles killed, 1 person injured in shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood that left two juveniles dead and another person injured. Officers were called to Panay Way Drive in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Fort Worth police found a juvenile male in a car with gunshot wounds....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Child Recovering After Being Hit By Stray Bullet
At least two North Texans were struck by falling projectiles early Sunday believed to be bullets resulting from celebratory gunfire ringing in the new year. Arlington Police confirmed officers were called to the 200 block of Roberts Circle around 12:20 a.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found...
fox4news.com
Amber Alert discontinued after missing 17-year-old in Celina found safe
CELINA, Texas - Police in Collin County say a missing teenager who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe. An Amber Alert was issued overnight for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler. She disappeared Monday night in the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina. Police were concerned about...
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
fox4news.com
Richland Hills police say grandfather is sole suspect in stabbing death of 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Wednesday afternoon, Richland Hills police held a news conference to address the death of Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's home on New Year's Day. Richland Hills police chief Kimberly Sylvester said the boy's grandfather, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes, is the sole suspect...
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
Shots fired after driver crashes, flees scene, police say
Authorities are asking people to avoid an area near Keeton Park Golf Course in Dallas’ Piedmont Addition neighborhood due to an “active police investigation.”
Frances Denise Easley found deceased on New Year's Day
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have identified a deceased woman found on New Year's Day as Frances Denise Easley, 45.Officers said they found Easley's body in the 1600 Block of Walnut Street. Detectives said it's unclear whether she fell victim to foul play or was involved in a car crash.The investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the Easley's cause of death.
Victim in hospital after being hit by apparent 'falling projectile,' Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A person was hospitalized shortly after the new year arrived after being hit by an apparent "falling projectile," Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded to a reported shooting around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Bright Street, which is in the southeastern area of the city.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Police Searching for Drivers Behind New Year's Street Stunt Takeover
Police in Grapevine say they want to track down the drivers behind a street stunt takeover of a major intersection along the city's famous Main Street on New Year's Eve. A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post said officers are asking for any pictures and surveillance video that captured drivers "revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously" in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash
Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday. Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.
