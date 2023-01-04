ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Looper

American Pickers' Danielle Colby Had Some Serious Worries About Frank And Mike Being Out On The Road

"American Pickers" has been a constant on History for over a decade, and there are two very good reasons for its longevity. First, folks around the world continue to watch it, and two, there's a lot of old and dilapidated yet fascinating and historically significant stuff out there. After all these years, the "Pickers" team is still able to scrounge up a bunch of trinkets, tools, and artifacts worthy of their television cameras as well as the Antique Archaeology store inventory. Of course, to acquire such remarkable pieces, they don't just twiddle their thumbs and wait around for them to pop up.
Looper

American Pickers' Danielle Colby Is Holding Out Hope For A Spin-Off

There are a couple of reasons why "American Pickers" has maintained such a sizable fan base over the years. First and foremost, people want to see what unique treasures the crew stumbles upon next. Since the show debuted in 2010, the team has come across plenty of weird, wacky items, from vintage motorcycles to antique Coca-Cola signs. Mike Wolfe and crew have a soft spot for old toys and ancient car parts that just need a little tender love and care to start working again.
Robb Report

This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.  Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
Distractify

How Long Will Comedy Legend Vicki Lawrence Be on 'Call Me Kat'? Details Ahead!

A comedy icon like the late Leslie Jordan is simply irreplaceable, so naturally Call Me Kat hired another comedy great to play his mother. Best known for her hilarious characters, particularly Mama, on The Carol Burnett Show, Vicki Lawrence has certainly earned the right to call herself a queen of comedy over her decades-long career.
Distractify

Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!

If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
ARTnews

Artadia Grows Cash Purses for Sought-After Artist Awards

Artadia, a grant-making nonprofit that facilitates a series of sought-after artist awards, has said it will grow the cash purses that come with all of its prizes. Whereas each came with $10,000, now every winner will receive $15,000. Although Artadia’s awards do not come with nearly as much money as the country’s top art prizes, the grants are closely watched because winners of them typically go on to achieve greater success. For that reason, Artadia’s grants can provide crucial support to artists who have yet to hit it big or are just starting receive larger exposure. Nick Cave, for example, won an...
New York Post

Edward Norton shocked to learn ancestor is iconic historical figure: ‘Oh, my God’

Edward Norton had no idea what was just around the river bend. The 53-year-old appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s premiere of PBS’s “Finding Your Roots,” a show that traces the family trees of entertainers and public figures, where the actor learned that he’s distantly related to Pocahontas. The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star, alongside the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., found out that the legendary Powhatan woman — whose tragic life was romanticized by Disney in the eponymous 1995 flick — is, in fact, Norton’s 12th great-grandmother. “I understand that was family lore,” Gates said to Norton, whose...
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s Many Spectacular Engagement Rings

Elizabeth Taylor’s expansive jewelry collection reflected a life filled with love and loss. The actor was engaged 10 times, married eight, divorced seven, and widowed once. Her personal life was only marginally less colorful than the precious stones that shone from her many rings, necklaces, bracelets, and brooches. Though...
ComicBook

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet

Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
BBC

Tom Karen: Designer behind 1970s' cult classics dies

A prolific designer who had a hand in designing a host of 1970s creations including the Raleigh Chopper, Bond Bug car and marble run toy has died. Tom Karen, who lived in Cambridge, died aged 96 on New Year's Eve surrounded by his family, a statement said. The industrial designer...
Distractify

EP Teases Highly Anticipated 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)

For the first time in franchise history, the cast from three NCIS shows — NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles — are coming together in a three-hour crossover event. Team members from all three divisions head to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the retirement of their former Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor. However, just before the big party, the professor is found dead in his apartment.
MarketRealist

A Look at HGTV's Nicole Curtis' Net Worth and the Homes She Owns

After Rehab Addict star and house restorationist Nicole Curtis took a step back from television in 2018, fans were devastated. But, after two years, the realtor and author returned in full force, ready to tackle her biggest project yet — the Michigan Lake House she purchased in 2014. Article...
Distractify

Distractify

