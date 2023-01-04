Read full article on original website
Related
What Does the Cast of 'Curse of Oak Island' Mean When They Say "Bravo Tango"?
After nearly a decade on air, Rick and Marty Lagina are closer than ever to solving the mystery that started it all. The brothers made their television debut on the HISTORY Channel’s widely popular docuseries The Curse of Oak Island, with the hopes of striking gold. During the time’s...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby Had Some Serious Worries About Frank And Mike Being Out On The Road
"American Pickers" has been a constant on History for over a decade, and there are two very good reasons for its longevity. First, folks around the world continue to watch it, and two, there's a lot of old and dilapidated yet fascinating and historically significant stuff out there. After all these years, the "Pickers" team is still able to scrounge up a bunch of trinkets, tools, and artifacts worthy of their television cameras as well as the Antique Archaeology store inventory. Of course, to acquire such remarkable pieces, they don't just twiddle their thumbs and wait around for them to pop up.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby Is Holding Out Hope For A Spin-Off
There are a couple of reasons why "American Pickers" has maintained such a sizable fan base over the years. First and foremost, people want to see what unique treasures the crew stumbles upon next. Since the show debuted in 2010, the team has come across plenty of weird, wacky items, from vintage motorcycles to antique Coca-Cola signs. Mike Wolfe and crew have a soft spot for old toys and ancient car parts that just need a little tender love and care to start working again.
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
How Long Will Comedy Legend Vicki Lawrence Be on 'Call Me Kat'? Details Ahead!
A comedy icon like the late Leslie Jordan is simply irreplaceable, so naturally Call Me Kat hired another comedy great to play his mother. Best known for her hilarious characters, particularly Mama, on The Carol Burnett Show, Vicki Lawrence has certainly earned the right to call herself a queen of comedy over her decades-long career.
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
How Has 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Been Doing After His Stroke? A Health Update
It's been a tough time for former American Pickers host Frank Fritz. After he was fired from the popular History Channel series in 2020, Frank suffered a debilitating stroke in July 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Has Frank made a full recovery since his stroke? Have his American Pickers co-stars...
Artadia Grows Cash Purses for Sought-After Artist Awards
Artadia, a grant-making nonprofit that facilitates a series of sought-after artist awards, has said it will grow the cash purses that come with all of its prizes. Whereas each came with $10,000, now every winner will receive $15,000. Although Artadia’s awards do not come with nearly as much money as the country’s top art prizes, the grants are closely watched because winners of them typically go on to achieve greater success. For that reason, Artadia’s grants can provide crucial support to artists who have yet to hit it big or are just starting receive larger exposure. Nick Cave, for example, won an...
Edward Norton shocked to learn ancestor is iconic historical figure: ‘Oh, my God’
Edward Norton had no idea what was just around the river bend. The 53-year-old appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s premiere of PBS’s “Finding Your Roots,” a show that traces the family trees of entertainers and public figures, where the actor learned that he’s distantly related to Pocahontas. The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star, alongside the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., found out that the legendary Powhatan woman — whose tragic life was romanticized by Disney in the eponymous 1995 flick — is, in fact, Norton’s 12th great-grandmother. “I understand that was family lore,” Gates said to Norton, whose...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Meet Louis Eisner: Inside His Relationship With Ashley Olsen, Job, Net Worth and More
Meet her man! Louis Eisner has made headlines for his romance with Ashley Olsen, but who is the fashion designer’s partner? Keep scrolling to learn about Louis, his job, his net worth and his relationship with Ashley. What Is Louis Eisner’s Job?. Louis, who is the son of...
A Closer Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s Many Spectacular Engagement Rings
Elizabeth Taylor’s expansive jewelry collection reflected a life filled with love and loss. The actor was engaged 10 times, married eight, divorced seven, and widowed once. Her personal life was only marginally less colorful than the precious stones that shone from her many rings, necklaces, bracelets, and brooches. Though...
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
'Bering Sea Gold's' Jane Kilcher Has Had Ups and Downs With Romance — Is She Married?
Former commercial fisherwoman Jane Kilcher has been a mainstay on Discovery Channel since 2011. Viewers have watched the star appear on Alaska: The Last Frontier and have gained insight into her marriage with fellow co-star Atz Lee. Article continues below advertisement. Jane and Atz have likely their share of ups...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ Lilli Kay describes how her real-life partner got cast in the series
Yellowstone‘s fifth season has introduced new characters, storylines, and relationships to root for. One of them was gifted to us in the form of Governor John Dutton’s new assistant, Clara Brewer. Brewer, brought to life by Lilli Kay, is a character as strong as she is determined and...
guitar.com
Rob Chapman is now the co-owner of Cerberus Guitars and Guitarmory Pickups
Rob Chapman, the founder of Chapman Guitars, has announced that he is now co-owner of two new companies: Cerberus Guitars and Guitarmory Pickups. Announced in a social media update, Chapman told his followers that the process of becoming a co-owner has been completed. “I am beyond excited to say that...
BBC
Tom Karen: Designer behind 1970s' cult classics dies
A prolific designer who had a hand in designing a host of 1970s creations including the Raleigh Chopper, Bond Bug car and marble run toy has died. Tom Karen, who lived in Cambridge, died aged 96 on New Year's Eve surrounded by his family, a statement said. The industrial designer...
Is 'The Pale Blue Eye' Based on a Book? Inside the Film's Connections to Literary History
2023 is off to a great start with the new Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale as detective Augustus Landor. The movie takes place in the 1800s after a series of murders at the United States Military Academy at West Point. But the detective won't be alone in solving the murders — young Edgar Allan Poe is there too!
EP Teases Highly Anticipated 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
For the first time in franchise history, the cast from three NCIS shows — NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles — are coming together in a three-hour crossover event. Team members from all three divisions head to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the retirement of their former Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor. However, just before the big party, the professor is found dead in his apartment.
A Look at HGTV's Nicole Curtis' Net Worth and the Homes She Owns
After Rehab Addict star and house restorationist Nicole Curtis took a step back from television in 2018, fans were devastated. But, after two years, the realtor and author returned in full force, ready to tackle her biggest project yet — the Michigan Lake House she purchased in 2014. Article...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0