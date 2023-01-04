‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service

Read full article on original website
‘We need to save our community’: Horry County police, officials discuss plans to lower violence in Longs
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - On Wednesday, Horry County police and officials gathered to speak about the concerns of the Longs community amid a recent deadly shooting. The shooting left 22-year-old Emanuel Melvin dead and injured two others. No arrests have been made at this time in connection to the shooting.
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than 4,800 customers were without power at […]
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash, lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
Myrtle Beach Fire Department starts new program for aspiring firefighters
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is getting ready to train the next batch of first responders through its new Junior Firefighter Program. The program is for high school students ages 16 to 18 interested in the fire service and will teach them what the career is all about.
Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews began demolishing a piece of Surfside Beach history on Thursday. The original Surfside Beach Town Hall along Highway 17 and Pine Drive is being torn down. Crews had to stop demolition for a while on Thursday morning after hitting a fuel line. It’s...
Barefoot Swing Bridge reduces traffic to one lane for annual maintenance in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Annual maintenance on the Barefoot Swing Bridge in North Myrtle Beach will begin this week, according to the city. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, and the work will take about six weeks to finish, the city said. Drivers should prepare for the possibility of traffic delays.
Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
City of Conway considers implementing 'social zones' to allow open alcohol consumption
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway City Council had its first meeting and workshop of the new year on Tuesday night. They discussed the possibility of bringing in a new amenity to the city that would allow people to legally carry and consume alcohol in "social zones". Conway Police Chief...
Tornado warning expires in Horry County
WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
Development could bring 200 homes to Market Common area; residents share concerns
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members shared concerns with the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission about development in The Market Common. Market Walk could bring an additional 200 homes to the area. Most concerns from residents had to do with traffic and parking. The fire marshal expressed worries over...
NCDOT provides update on Brunswick County Hwy 211 widening project
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT has provided an update on a long-awaited road widening project in Brunswick County. Stakes for the clearing on the Southport end of the 211 widening project are all in place, according to the NCDOT. “It has been some time since the NCDOT has...
North Myrtle Beach names its first female police chief; current one to become associate judge
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will have a new leader of its police force. Captain Dana Crowell will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Friday as the North Myrtle Beach police chief. Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney named Crowell to the...
8 hurt, 2 with critical injuries after crash on N. Highway 57 in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Eight people were taken to the hospital, two with critical injuries after a 2-car crash on N. Highway 57 in Little River Thursday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a 2-crash crash just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of N. Highway 57 near Union Church Road.
Myrtle Beach, Charleston rank among top 10 growing US cities, U-Haul study says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — U-Haul ranked the Myrtle Beach area as the No. 7 U.S. Growth City of 2022. People arriving in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach area in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 1% over 2021 while departures fell 1%, according to the company's study. Do-it-yourself...
Conway man accused of starting fires at South Carolina home, business
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old Conway man is facing attempted murder and arson charges after allegedly starting two fires in Fairfield County, according to Sheriff Will Montgomery’s office. Deputies arrested Steven M. Huot on Tuesday after the fires at a home on W. 11th Street in Winnsboro and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company […]
House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, highway patrol says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 5:35 p.m. near Pint Circle when a 2018 Indian motorcycle and a 2008 Chrysler collided about 2.5 miles north of North […]
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
