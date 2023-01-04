ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL

Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.

Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
BUFFALO, NY
Arizona Sports

Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
WVNews

Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick doesn’t usually watch Monday night games on television. But with the Patriots preparing to play the Bills, and with New England's playoff hopes hinging on a victory, the longtime coach happened to have the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview

Nashville Kicks Off Back-to-Back Road Set with Visit to Carolina. The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Caps’ magic number not enough against Sabres’ high-flying offense

WASHINGTON — For much of this season, the Capitals’ success has come in threes. Heading into play Tuesday, they carried a 21-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals in a game. They were 0-12-3 when they didn’t. Their steady defense backed by strong goaltending has put them in a position to win every time the offense gives them enough run support.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

49ers head into finale vs. Cardinals with chance at top seed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers spent the past few weeks after clinching the NFC West chasing the No. 2 seed and an extra home game in the playoffs. Now the 49ers (12-4) head into the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday with a shot at earning the top seed and a coveted first-round bye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport

NEW YORK (AP) — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
NEW YORK STATE

