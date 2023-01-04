ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener.

AJ Clayton’s 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it.

Jones also had nine rebounds for the Bulls (7-7, 1-0). LaQuill Hardnett scored 15 points and added 16 rebounds. Isaiah Adams shot 4 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (8-6, 0-1)) were led in scoring by Brown, who finished with 24 points and six rebounds. Jaylin Hunter added 10 points for Ohio. Dwight Wilson also had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Buffalo went into halftime leading Ohio 39-32. Armoni Foster put up eight points in the half. Buffalo used a 12-0 second-half run erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 51-42 with 13:38 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Jones scored 14 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Buffalo hosts Northern Illinois and Ohio visits Bowling Green.

___

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Kickapoo, Link lead local teams into 38th Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 38th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will tip off a week from Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. This premiere boys basketball tournament annually brings in some of the best prep players in the nation. Thursday in Springfield, the T of C unveiled it’s bracket and set the field for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hot-shooting Knights hold off Parkersburg High School, 74-65

PARKERSBURG — Dominic Schmidt went for game-highs of 28 points and nine assists here Wednesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Cabell Midland to a 74-65 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph against Parkersburg. PHS, which scored the first six points of the game only to trail 13-10 after...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Comeback

Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Blade

High school girls basketball: Strong effort at line rallies Toledo Christian

CLEVELAND — Toledo Christian hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter to rally past Medina 46-41 on Wednesday in a girls basketball game played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Eagles rallied from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Kendall Braden scored 25 points for Toledo Christian. Olivia Klanac had 18 points and Mylie Roberts 11 for Medina. PERRYSBURG 58, FINDLAY 50
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy