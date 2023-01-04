ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Update: Paul George Reveals Details of Hamstring Injury

By Joey Linn
Towards the end of the third quarter in Monday night's loss to the Miami Heat, LA Clippers star Paul George re-tweaked the same hamstring that sidelined him earlier this season. George did re-enter the game after spending some time in the locker room, but confirmed after the loss that he did indeed experience discomfort in his hamstring.

When asked for details of what happened, and how he views his availability on the upcoming road trip, George said, "Just take it day to day, see how I feel tomorrow. Give myself the best chance to be able to compete. Definitely take tomorrow and just get treatment around the clock and try to prepare for the next one. It happened on a drive. I got fouled and went to the rim against Bam. That play right there was late third quarter when I felt a little discomfort."

George confirmed the hamstring discomfort was with the same hamstring that sidelined him earlier this season, which is somewhat concerning for the Clippers. The team will practice on Tuesday morning before heading to Denver to face the Nuggets on Wednesday. That game is the first half of a back-to-back, which certainly complicates things.

Kawhi Leonard missed Monday night's game with an illness, so even if he is healthy enough to travel, he will only play in one of the next two games. Another update on the status of both George and Leonard for this upcoming trip may become available when Ty Lue addresses the media before Tuesday morning's practice.

