Sidney, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKTV

Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th

In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Tioga County

An Owego man has been charged with murder. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, James Kvassay was arrested January 4th and charged with Murder in the 2nd degree after deputies responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in Owego for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner...
OWEGO, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira

Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 4, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, construction has now started on the new Binghamton Country Club, near Gray’s Crossing, just west of this city. When it’s completed this spring it will be one of the finest buildings of its kind in the state.
BINGHAMTON, NY

