Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney's Emma Simmons Surpasses 1,000 Point Tally in Win Over Bainbridge-Guilford
Sidney's Emma Simmons is now a member of the 1,000-point club after her 25-point performance in a win over Bainbridge-Guilford. Ava Cirigliano scores 21 for the Warriors, Celeste Baldwin puts in 19 for the Bobcats.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greene Girl's Basketball Handles Deposit-Hancock on the Road
For girl's basketball tonight, Greene traveled to Deposit to take on the Eagles. Greene handled Deposit-Hancock with a 53-10 win. Tonight's top-scorers were: Peyton Yahner with 16 points, and Sarah Gross with 7.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walton Boy's Basketball Squeezes by Harpursville away from Home
Walton and Harpursville fought back-and-forth at the Hornets' house as the Warriors come away with a 50-49 win. Nolan Crocker led the way for Harp with 17. Ransom Dutcher had a game-high 19.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Wednesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Sidney: 54 Bainbridge-Guilford: 40 (Sidney's Emma Simmons surpasses 1K career points)
WKTV
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th
In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
WKTV
Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
Missing 78-year-old Davenport man found safe
A Davenport man who was missing since December 23rd has been located and is safe.
WKTV
Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
It’s the Polaris Plunge! ATV Rescued After Falling in Upstate NY Lake
When it comes to breaking the ice with someone, it's better when you aren't doing it literally. It is always important to not only know the rules when taking your four-wheeler onto state land, but to know the weather as well. NYS Forest Rangers were recently sent to Sullivan County...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Tioga County
An Owego man has been charged with murder. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, James Kvassay was arrested January 4th and charged with Murder in the 2nd degree after deputies responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in Owego for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner...
Hit-and-run victim was a Harpursville student
The boy was Brennan Loveless, a student at Harpursville Central School District.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira
Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: January 4, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, construction has now started on the new Binghamton Country Club, near Gray’s Crossing, just west of this city. When it’s completed this spring it will be one of the finest buildings of its kind in the state.
Delaware Co. man allegedly threatened victim with axe
Through investigation, deputies determined that Hayes Hathaway, age 49, had pushed a victim from behind, displayed an axe while threatening them, and then terminated their electrical supply.
Comments / 0