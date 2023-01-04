Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke talks about the journey bringing NHL to Seattle
SEATTLE — Think about where Seattle stood just a few short years ago. Key Arena was still severely outdated and while the Storm kept basketball alive in our town, the lack of a modern venue kept the NBA and NHL along with other major events away. Enter the Kraken...
Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win
Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
WSU football through eyes of first-year walk on and Coug legacy Mason Carr
MASON CARR grew up rooting for the Cougars and hoping to one day follow in the footsteps of his dad, Paul Carr, in suiting up at Washington State. He’s now four months into living the dream, and you could darn near see the crimson gleam in his eyes at the LA Bowl last month, where he was on the WSU sidelines in his Cougar jersey as a redshirting walk-on freshman.
KOMO News
Sam Smith coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena this summer
Are you ready to get "Unholy" in Seattle this summer?. Multi-platinum and award-winning singer/songwriter Sam Smith is bringing their tour to Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 23. "Gloria the Tour" was announced Thursday morning and will hit 27 cities in the United States, marking Smith's first tour in the country since 2018.
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 256 ‘Finally the Finale’
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and company discuss Damar Hamlin, Hall of Fame news and preview the Colts' season finale against the Texans.
KOMO News
Seahawks cope with devastating medical emergency to Damar Hamlin
SEATTLE — Undoubtedly, it's on the mind of everyone, sports fan or not. The horrifying medical emergency for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who suffered through cardiac arrest during Monday's game against Cincinnati. Hamlin is still in critical condition but is said to be doing better which is...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Week 18 Fantasy Football Preview: Who will play and who will rest?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don and former NFL safety Tank Williams to preview all of the NFL games from week 18 with an eye towards betting and DFS. Obviously, the health of Damar Hamlin and the mental health...
WSU's Daiyan Henley invited to NFL Combine
DAIYAN HENLEY HAS received an invitation to NFL Combine, per his Instagram on Wednesday. The Washington State star linebacker figures to showcase what he can do for the NFL scouts in Indianapolis on March 5. when linebackers and defensive linemen participate. It should come as no surprise that Henley received...
Can surging Runnin’ Utes get 100th Pac-12 win Thursday when Oregon State visits?
Runnin’ Utes can get to 6-0 in conference play for first time since 2008-09 if they can sweep Oregon State and Oregon this weekend.
UW Updates Roster and Player Shoved by Lake Is Not On It
Not even 72 hours following the Alamo Bowl, the University of Washington football roster went through a weekend upgrade, largely adding recently signed recruits and removing veteran players out of eligibility. Just one surprise turned up, though it might not have been breaking news to everybody: walk-on sophomore linebacker Ruperake...
This Portland football star is giving away millions
There is a lot of negative news in the media, so to bring positivity to all in 2023, I have been writing a series of articles on people doing good for their community. Today I wanted to look at a man who was born and raised in Portland and has been very generous in his charitable donations.
