Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
cbs4indy.com
Gov. Holcomb proposes increased spending on schools, public health
Members Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration presented his proposed two-year budget to Indiana lawmakers Thursday, calling for billions of dollars in additional spending. Gov. Holcomb proposes increased spending on schools, …. Members Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration presented his proposed two-year budget to Indiana lawmakers Thursday, calling for billions of dollars in...
WKYT 27
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As of Jan. 1, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. For a full list of the 35 services affected by the new sales tax, click here: Sales Tax Facts 2022 – Sep.pdf (ky.gov)
WIBC.com
Holcomb Announces His 2023 Next Level Agenda for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb announced his 2023 Next Level Agenda. His plan is to focus on bringing major changes and improvements to education, public health, and drawing in more economic growth to the state. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce we are...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana FSSA gets $42 million grant to support early childhood education
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be able to recruit more early childhood educators thanks to a $42 million federal grant. On Thursday, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) said its office of early childhood and out-of-school learning, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education’s Office of Kindergarten Readiness, was awarded a $42 million federal grant.
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
Midwife program seeks to help solve Indiana's high maternal mortality rate
CARMEL, Ind. — Inside Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, eight-month-old Rowan stays busy exploring the room. "The song that Rowan was born to is literally called 'Making a Move' and she's just not stopped moving since," said Amanda Thomas, Rowan's mom. While playing with Rowan, Amanda catches up with the...
WNDU
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How would you like some extra cash to start the new year?. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything. In 2022, Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in...
cbs4indy.com
Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, end of textbook fees
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Holcomb announced his proposals for the Indiana’s next two-year budget at a news conference Wednesday at a Warren Township elementary school.
sam1039.com
LIHEAP Program To Begin Accepting Applications Monday
The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP was created to help low-income households pay home heating cost. Rick Baker, LKLP executive director, says it’s to help people that are in a crisis situation that are either close to having their electricity disconnected, they have a disconnect notice or a cut off notice or a past due notice. He said they always see an increase in calls this time of year especially after the temperatures we had during Christmas. Baker said they are expecting to serve between 5,000 and 6,000 homes this year.
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb unveils ambitious agenda for 2023, including more than $5 billion in new spending
Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend more than $5 billion in new and increased spending in Indiana’s next budget on everything from education to public health and economic development initiatives. Holcomb unveiled his 2023 agenda Wednesday, the most ambitious of his six years in office. While it spans a...
cbs4indy.com
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana...
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
wamwamfm.com
Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana
With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups
Graduation rates for Indiana’s 2022 high school class remained mostly unchanged compared to the year prior, but certain student groups still lag behind their peers. Data shows 86.61% of Hoosier students in the Class of 2022 reached graduation, according to a new report released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). That’s almost the […] The post Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wdrb.com
New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Comments / 1