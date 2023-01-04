Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Isles of Capri man arrested, accused of shooting 1 on Christmas Eve
A 49-year-old Collier County man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting that injured one on Christmas Eve. Michael Karp faces two charges of aggravated assault after an argument turned into a fight in the Isles of Capri community of Collier County. According to an arrest report, Karp...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman facing charges after arrest in North Fort Myers with gun, meth
Deputies arrested a woman biking through North Fort Myers early Saturday morning after finding meth, pipes, syringes and a gun in her purse. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol in North Fort Myers tried to pull over Heather Jenkins, 30, for operating a bicycle without any lights. Jenkins attempted to run from deputies, hiding behind a parked car in a driveway.
NBC 2
FBI, police raids Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities investigated a home on Embers Parkway West in Cape Coral after it was raided early Thursday. Our crew on scene saw unmarked FBI units, along with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators were walking in and out of the home all morning long. NBC2...
WINKNEWS.com
22-year-old man arrested for carjacking in Fort Myers
Fort Myers police have a suspect detained after a carjacking in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department says it arrested Shaquan Williams, 22, at the AutoZone located at 3743 Palm Beach Blvd. The carjacking took place nearby at around 10:30 a.m. One man says he saw several police cars...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of reckless driving, running away from Cape Coral police
On Wednesday, a man was arrested and found with narcotics in his vehicle after Cape Coral police say he drove and then ran away from officers attempting to pull him over for reckless driving. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an officer tried to pull over a red Mitsubishi...
Authorities searching for gunman in Lehigh Acres home shooting
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Bullets hit a Lehigh Acres home. One landed in a bedroom. Tonight, Lee County deputies are still looking for the gunman. It happened Tuesday night on 17th Street Southwest. According to reports, a mother called 911 after her daughter said she was nearly shot. The mother...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies seek person of interest in North Fort Myers catalytic converter theft
Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a North Fort Myers catalytic converter theft from December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the person of interest is connected to a catalytic converter theft that occurred on North Cleveland Ave on Dec. 21. Based on security camera images, the subject is a man driving a Budget box truck with a missing passenger mirror.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies seek unknown suspect in Lehigh Acres burglary
Deputies are looking for an unknown suspect who burglarized a home on Carlton Avenue in Lehigh Acres on Thursday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a person seen in security footage with their face hidden is a suspect in a residential burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief that occurred in the 2400 block of Carlton Avenue North. At around 10:15 a.m., the suspect was seen on surveillance walking around the home to see if anyone was home before breaking a window and leaving the area in a white work van with double rear doors.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after shooting former employee protesting San Carlos Grocery store
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot at a former employee protesting the store where he once worked. Md Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan faces one count of aggravated battery in the Monday shooting. According to an arrest report, a former employee was standing...
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest
A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples
A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 17-year old last seen in Port Charlotte. Deputies say Brittany Steele ran away from her home in the 700 block of Mirado Lane around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while making threats to harm herself. She was...
Drunk driver arrested for killing Charlotte County deputy appears in court
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of drunk driving and killing a Charlotte County deputy was back in front of a judge Tuesday. Cassandra Smith appeared via zoom for her arraignment. Troopers allege Smith crossed three lanes of I-75 back in November, striking Christopher Taylor who had pulled...
Marconews.com
Active shooter situation at Waffle House prompts CCSO response, officials say
The sound of gunshots Sunday morning led deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office to an active shooter situation at a Waffle House restaurant. A call shortly before 5:15 a.m. alerted deputies to an incident at the Waffle House in the 3800 block of Tollhouse Drive in Naples, said Jordan Rice, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
WINKNEWS.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on East Helen Ave in Punta Gorda
Law enforcement is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that hospitalized one person on East Helen Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Punta Gorda Police Department says it is conducting an investigation at a residence in the area of East Helen Avenue. Schools and daycares in the area were placed on a precautionary lockdown; however, there was no direct threat to the schools, students or staff. The lockdowns at Sallie Jones Elementary School, Punta Gorda Middle School and Charlotte High School have since been lifted.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in Port Charlotte with trafficking amounts of MDMA
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Broward County man who was in possession of trafficking amounts of MDMA and credit cards with other people’s names on them. Deputies say they stopped James Edward Smith, 48, for illegal window tint on Sunday and discovered his...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash and Waffle House shooting in Collier County
Questions remain after a deadly crash killed two women while a shooting injured one person in Collier County as the new year began. Two women, just 22 and 24 years old, lost their lives in an overnight crash. Emotional moments rushed through the crowd like waves as loved ones came...
cbs12.com
VIDEO: Carjacking suspect arrested after leading police on chase
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after authorities say he stole a car while armed and then led police on a chase. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to an armed carjacking in Fort Myers on the morning of Dec. 30, 2022.
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
