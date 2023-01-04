Deputies are looking for an unknown suspect who burglarized a home on Carlton Avenue in Lehigh Acres on Thursday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a person seen in security footage with their face hidden is a suspect in a residential burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief that occurred in the 2400 block of Carlton Avenue North. At around 10:15 a.m., the suspect was seen on surveillance walking around the home to see if anyone was home before breaking a window and leaving the area in a white work van with double rear doors.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO