(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”

MAINE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO