ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Body found during search for missing man in Shenandoah National Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing at the Shenandoah National Park. 66-year-old James Cattley, of North Garden, Virginia was reported missing on Dec. 12. Three days later, his vehicle was found at the Turk Mountain parking area by Rangers - in anticipation of an ice storm.
NORTH GARDEN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy