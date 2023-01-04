Read full article on original website
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closed in Roanoke due to landslide
Heads up! If you were planning to travel on the Blue Ridge Parkway anytime soon, a portion of it has been closed due to a landslide Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m., it is blocked from mile marker 91 to 105.8, or the Bearwallow Gap to Route 460. An official...
Appalachian Trail hikers rescued from Cherokee National Forest on New Year’s Eve
Tennessee National Guardsmen rescued two Appalachian Trail hikers who were stranded in a remote area south of Johnson City on New Year's Eve.
Body found during search for missing man in Shenandoah National Park
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing at the Shenandoah National Park. 66-year-old James Cattley, of North Garden, Virginia was reported missing on Dec. 12. Three days later, his vehicle was found at the Turk Mountain parking area by Rangers - in anticipation of an ice storm.
