Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Paving the way for autonomous trucks: Continental presents modular multi-sensor solution
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Continental is presenting an innovative sensor solution for commercial vehicles at CES 2023 on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The commercial vehicle business is more complex than ever due to growing transport volumes, equipment rates of trucks with new assistance systems, and increasingly complex fleet management. The Continental Sensor Array provides an answer to the growing number of intelligent and automated driving systems in commercial vehicles. The multi-sensor system can be mounted above modern vehicle windshields to provide a compact, integrated solution to manage the new complex environments of commercial vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005146/en/ Holistic environmental perception: At CES 2023, Continental is presenting a modular multi-sensor solution for commercial vehicles to unlock the safe mobility of tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)
Industrial Distribution
Caterpillar to Showcase Technology, Autonomy and Sustainability at CES 2023
Caterpillar Inc. will showcase technology solutions that are helping its customers build a better, more sustainable world at CES 2023, one of the largest tech events in the world. The exhibit highlights the impact Caterpillar and CAT technologies are making in the mining and construction industries, and the positive impact...
crowdfundinsider.com
GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
AI Wrote Half of This Article. Here's Why Entrepreneurs Should Take Note
The time for Artificial Intelligence is now, and entrepreneurs can use this adaptive technology to lessen their workloads.
nftplazas.com
Polygon Rocks December with over 1.3 Million NFTs Sold
It seems that 2022 ended with a bang for the NFT industry, with OpenSea recording incredible trading figures for the Polygon network throughout December. Once the dust had settled, the formidable layer 2 chain had sold an amazing 1.3 million Polygon-based NFTs in the final month of the year. Effectively, recording a volume of more than $15.3 million from over 116,000 traders.
insideevs.com
Tesla Reminds California How Much It Contributes To Its Economy
Despite opening a new factory in Austin, Texas and moving its corporate headquarters there, Tesla remains heavily involved in California. And it wants people to know that. The thing is everyone familiar with Tesla is aware of this, yet the automaker felt the need to remind everyone how big it is in the Golden State in a rare blog post.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
htrends.com
Indian Hospitality Sector - 2023 Outlook - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan
As we turn the page into the new year, let’s take a look at the top trends that are likely to shape the Indian hospitality sector in 2023. Read on to know more. The Indian hospitality sector is expected to see accelerated growth in 2023, in spite of ongoing global headwinds and the uncertainty brought on by the occasional COVID-scare. This will be driven primarily by buoyant domestic demand, the gradual revival of inbound travel, and the Indian government’s renewed emphasis on the expansion of the tourism industry, which is expected to contribute US$250 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030. The government also intends to release the National Tourism Policy soon to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism growth in the country. The hotel sector should develop strategies to take advantage of the short- and long-term opportunities that are emerging as the Indian tourism industry gains momentum.
Automakers Monetize Car-Level Data as Connected Economy Revs Up
For automakers, making and selling the car is a start — selling data is what comes next. To that end, automaker Stellantis NV — which makes Jeeps and Fiat cars, among other autos — is establishing a new, software-focused unit to harness car-level information and provide some additional revenue streams and thus some top-line torque.
gamblingnews.com
BetConstruct Obtains MGA License to Provide Crypto Solutions
The license was issued to Vivaro Limited, which operates the brand. As a result, BetConstruct will be able to benefit from the Virtual Financial Assets mandate and push forward with the adoption of crypto in iGaming and the gaming industry in general. Pivoting Towards Crypto Future for iGaming. BetConstruct is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Introduces ADIB PAY, Region’s First Token Payment Enabled Wearables
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a financial institution, announced the launch of the region’s first tokenized, contactless payment methods “through the options of clasp and ring ‘ADIB PAY’, in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa.”. ADIB Visa cardholders...
nftplazas.com
Music Related DAOs – What’s Out There?
As we enter the realm of 2023, the popularity and the widespread adoption of NFTs is increasingly underway. Decentralization has taking the creative arts by storm as the number of blockchain based projects within the music industry continues to grow at a rapid pace. As a result we have seen an unprecedented amount of innovation within the token ecosystem and DAOs serve as a perfect example of the resulting metamorphasis.
Mastercard accelerator program to help emerging artists break into Web3
The program will provide mentors and Web3 education for five musical artists.
CoinDesk
Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS — Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” live from CES 2023, Henry Bzeih, global chief strategy officer...
nftplazas.com
Crypto’s Attention Economy: Why Leadership Priorities Need to Change
Many of the centralized crypto platforms that collapsed throughout 2022 had something in common: a cocky young leader with a large Twitter following. However, while their perceived success gave them outsized influence on the cryptosphere, public trust in placed them was ultimately discovered to be misplaced – each time, with disastrous effects. As a result, crypto’s leadership priorities need to change.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
constructiontechnology.media
Interview: Doka CEO on construction technology
International Construction speaks exclusively with Robert Hauser. There surely aren’t that many CEOs of billion-dollar companies who take the time to provide a stand tour personally, but at Bauma Munich that’s exactly what Robert Hauser, CEO of Doka, did. He was knowledgeable, personable and clearly enthusiastic about the...
