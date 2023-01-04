ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Kathy Huff
1d ago

Wow. Road rage around here seems to be getting worse, constantly reading about it. A lot of hit and runs too. Why run when you know at some point you will be picked up? People seem to forget, there are cameras everywhere. At lights, on homes and businesses and pretty much on every person out there. Stay safe.

Chris Leach
1d ago

No attempted murder charge if he ran over a cop that would be the charge! It’s deferent I guess if it’s a regular person or a cop or celebrity even in Lee county.

Rick Rodriguez
1d ago

Seems to me like attempted murder.

