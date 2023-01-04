A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.

NAPLES, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO