Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
No. 1 Purdue basketball (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hits the road for a matchup with No. 24 Ohio State (10-3, 2-0) on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
One team that went winless in its first 12 games duels another that has yet to win a conference tilt
Ursuline held off Cardinal Mooney 45-37 in girls' high school basketball action on Wednesday night.
Hot-shooting Knights hold off Parkersburg High School, 74-65
PARKERSBURG — Dominic Schmidt went for game-highs of 28 points and nine assists here Wednesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Cabell Midland to a 74-65 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph against Parkersburg. PHS, which scored the first six points of the game only to trail 13-10 after...
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Multiple outlets reported that Utah Utes center Paul Maile is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The coach has led the Horned Frogs to the national title game, building off the foundation Gary Patterson put together.
NEW JERSEY (Storyful, AP) — An artist in New Jersey who uses Rubik’s Cubes in his work created a tribute to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin after the athlete suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game on Monday, January 2, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dylan Sadiq, also known as ‘The College Cuber,’ […]
THURSDAY, JAN. 5 Boys bowling South 1,653, International 990 Columbus Academy 1,804, Northland 1,285 ...
CLEVELAND — Toledo Christian hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter to rally past Medina 46-41 on Wednesday in a girls basketball game played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Eagles rallied from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Kendall Braden scored 25 points for Toledo Christian. Olivia Klanac had 18 points and Mylie Roberts 11 for Medina. PERRYSBURG 58, FINDLAY 50
UTICA — The physical play of the Utica boys basketball team and its offensive duo of senior Trenton Collins and junior Roman Gamble wore down visiting Licking Valley on Wednesday and proved to be too much in a 64-50 victory. Valley (4-6, 3-2) was looking to get back to .500, but Utica (8-2, 3-1) instead was able to build on its success from last year and continue its hot start to the season to move into a...
The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com. Jan. 4 Boys basketball ...
