UTICA — The physical play of the Utica boys basketball team and its offensive duo of senior Trenton Collins and junior Roman Gamble wore down visiting Licking Valley on Wednesday and proved to be too much in a 64-50 victory. Valley (4-6, 3-2) was looking to get back to .500, but Utica (8-2, 3-1) instead was able to build on its success from last year and continue its hot start to the season to move into a...

UTICA, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO