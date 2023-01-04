ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hot-shooting Knights hold off Parkersburg High School, 74-65

PARKERSBURG — Dominic Schmidt went for game-highs of 28 points and nine assists here Wednesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Cabell Midland to a 74-65 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph against Parkersburg. PHS, which scored the first six points of the game only to trail 13-10 after...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Comeback

Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WETM 18 News

NJ artist builds tribute to Damar Hamlin using Rubik’s Cubes

NEW JERSEY (Storyful, AP) — An artist in New Jersey who uses Rubik’s Cubes in his work created a tribute to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin after the athlete suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game on Monday, January 2, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dylan Sadiq, also known as ‘The College Cuber,’ […]
BAYONNE, NJ
The Blade

High school girls basketball: Strong effort at line rallies Toledo Christian

CLEVELAND — Toledo Christian hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter to rally past Medina 46-41 on Wednesday in a girls basketball game played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Eagles rallied from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Kendall Braden scored 25 points for Toledo Christian. Olivia Klanac had 18 points and Mylie Roberts 11 for Medina. PERRYSBURG 58, FINDLAY 50
TOLEDO, OH
Newark Advocate

Utica boys basketball beats Licking Valley, moves into first-place logjam

UTICA — The physical play of the Utica boys basketball team and its offensive duo of senior Trenton Collins and junior Roman Gamble wore down visiting Licking Valley on Wednesday and proved to be too much in a 64-50 victory. Valley (4-6, 3-2) was looking to get back to .500, but Utica (8-2, 3-1) instead was able to build on its success from last year and continue its hot start to the season to move into a...
UTICA, OH

