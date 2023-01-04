ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman lucky to be alive after she says celebratory gunfire struck her home

CHARLOTTE — A southeast Charlotte woman is counting her blessings after she said celebratory gunfire sprayed bullets into her home, with one bullet flying over her bed. Tammy Cuthbertson said she and her family were ringing in the new year on Saturday night, watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She said about 10 minutes before midnight she was up in her bedroom and went downstairs knowing the new year was looming.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role

MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte

Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 8 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

3 Workers Dead from 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte, N.C.

Two other workers were taken to a local hospital after they experienced minor injuries in the accident, which prompted a halt to all work at the site Three workers died when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. The victims fell about 70 feet when the scaffolding — a temporary structure usually made from metal poles and wood planks used for access to buildings under construction — came apart, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. The outlet said the victims were not publicly identified but were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Boscoe!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Boscoe! Boscoe is a 3-year-old goofy and playful pup. He likes car rides and is leash and house-trained. Boscoe is also protective of his food. If you are interested in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023

Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC

