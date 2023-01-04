Read full article on original website
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Friends, brothers, fathers: The men who died in the Dilworth scaffolding collapse
CHARLOTTE — It’s been two days since scaffolding collapsed at a Dilworth construction site, resulting in the deaths of three construction workers and hurting two others. The workers were killed after falling 70 feet when scaffolding collapsed at the construction site, which is on East Morehead Street at Euclid Avenue.
Father of 4 who died in scaffolding accident was joyful, happy, family says
Jesús “Chuy” Olivares was identified as the third victim who died Monday in a scaffolding accident in Dilworth. He was a very devoted father to his four kids, with the youngest just turning one year old. Olivares was a very joyful, happy man who loved life, his...
Man who died in scaffolding accident was ‘so genuine,’ friend says
CHARLOTTE — A man who died Monday in a scaffolding accident was full of energy and loved to skateboard, a friend told Channel 9. “He was so genuine, loving, goofy,” said Juan Donado, a friend. “He made everyone laugh. Great, energetic guy, and I’ll always remember him as that.”
Charlotte woman lucky to be alive after she says celebratory gunfire struck her home
CHARLOTTE — A southeast Charlotte woman is counting her blessings after she said celebratory gunfire sprayed bullets into her home, with one bullet flying over her bed. Tammy Cuthbertson said she and her family were ringing in the new year on Saturday night, watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She said about 10 minutes before midnight she was up in her bedroom and went downstairs knowing the new year was looming.
‘A good man’: Second scaffolding collapse victim was 2 weeks away from retirement, family says
CHARLOTTE — Support is growing for the families of three men killed after scaffolding collapsed on a job site in Dilworth. The men who died were identified as Jesús “Chuy” Olivares, José Canaca and Gilberto Mónico Fernández by people, including family, who knew them.
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
wccbcharlotte.com
‘It’s Miserable’: People Living At Statesville Apartment Complex Without Water For Nearly 2 Weeks
STATESVILLE, N.C. — For nearly two weeks, Addison Striker said he’s been living without water in a flood damaged apartment. ” It’s just a mess. It’s completely torn up there,” Striker said. He lives at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville, in a unit...
1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 8 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
3 Workers Dead from 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte, N.C.
Two other workers were taken to a local hospital after they experienced minor injuries in the accident, which prompted a halt to all work at the site Three workers died when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. The victims fell about 70 feet when the scaffolding — a temporary structure usually made from metal poles and wood planks used for access to buildings under construction — came apart, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. The outlet said the victims were not publicly identified but were...
North Carolina woman shot to death at Apartment complex
A North Carolina woman is dead after yet another shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The fatal incident happened Tuesday at the University Commons Apartments in Greenwood.
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Boscoe!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Boscoe! Boscoe is a 3-year-old goofy and playful pup. He likes car rides and is leash and house-trained. Boscoe is also protective of his food. If you are interested in...
CMPD detectives investigate deadly shooting in parking lot near Camp North End
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., investigators responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of North Graham and West 24th streets, CMPD said. “There’s not a homicide that’s going to occur in...
WBTV
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have warrants to charge a Salisbury man following an incident of domestic violence. According to the report, Gregory Hunter fired shots at a home in the 200 block of E. Bank St. on Wednesday night just before 8:00 p.m. Hunter’s ex-girlfriend and her sister were in the house at the time.
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
kiss951.com
Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023
Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
WBTV
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
