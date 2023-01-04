Two other workers were taken to a local hospital after they experienced minor injuries in the accident, which prompted a halt to all work at the site Three workers died when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. The victims fell about 70 feet when the scaffolding — a temporary structure usually made from metal poles and wood planks used for access to buildings under construction — came apart, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. The outlet said the victims were not publicly identified but were...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO