ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

First Openly Transgender American Executed for 2003 Murder in Missouri

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdQDb_0k2d1AyH00
Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office

Amber McLaughlin was executed in Missouri on Tuesday in what is believed to be the first case of an openly transgender person being put to death in the United States, according to the Associated Press. McLaughlin, 49, was sentenced to death in 2003 after being convicted of fatally stabbing her former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther. “I am sorry for what I did,” McLaughlin said in a final statement. “I am a loving and caring person.” In an application for clemency sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, McLaughlin’s counsel described the abuse and neglect she suffered during her traumatic childhood, which left her with brain damage and borderline intellectual disability, as well as a myriad of mental health issues that the jury never heard about during her trial. Despite that, the jury deadlocked on a decision, and a judge was able to independently impose a death sentence under state law. In 2016, a federal district court judge threw out McLaughlin’s sentence, but the decision was subsequently overturned by an appeals court. Parson declined to halt the execution on Tuesday, calling McLaughlin “a violent criminal” in a statement.

Read it at Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
Advocate

Amber McLaughlin Is First Transgender Person Executed in U.S.

Missouri has carried out the first execution of an out transgender person in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, died by lethal injection Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center, NBC News reports. She received the death sentence in 2006 for the murder of a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003.
MISSOURI STATE
Lavinia Thompson

Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1070 KHMO-AM

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate

Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government. A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 finally identified

Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 have finally been identified after 31 years. The remains were found on a country lane by hunters in Pickaway County, Ohio. Officials initially thought the remains came from a Native American woman around 25 years old because of where the remains were found as well as the small stature, the Sheriff’s office said. The investigation later discovered that the remains had only been in its shallow grave for around three years. More information was revealed as the decades passed and as DNA analysis and forensics improved. University of North Texas scientists...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
The Independent

She spied for Cuba for years from inside the US government. Now she’s about to walk free

She toiled for years in the annals of US intelligence, establishing her reputation as a Cuba expert while covertly passing secrets to Fidel Castro’s regime. Her patriotic siblings and their spouses worked for the FBI. She was only caught after a dogged NSA analyst, who’d fled Cuba with her family as a child, heroically sparked a quiet but desperate manhunt for the traitor selling out America to the Communists.The life of Ana Montes sounds like something from a Hollywood spy plot. Now,the former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee is about to walk free from prison. More than 20 years after...
KANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video

A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy