ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

No. 5 UConn beats Butler despite missing 2 starters, coach

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOx58_0k2d0nEh00
UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) dives to save a loose bal under Butler guard Shay Frederick (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 Connecticut opened with a 20-5 run in an 80-47 blowout of Butler on Tuesday night.

Despite dressing just eight players and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards.

UConn (12-2, 5-0 Big East) has won all four meetings with the Bulldogs (6-9, 1-5) by an average of 43.7 points. Associate head coach Chris Dailey improved to 16-0 as Auriemma’s replacement.

Aubrey Griffin added 15 points, Nika Muhl 13, Dorka Juhasz 12 and Lou Lopez Senechal 11 for the Huskies.

Rachel McLimore led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 82, PENN STATE 72

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Michigan defeated Penn State.

Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan’s opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away.

Nolan finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Emily Kiser had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten). The Wolverines outrebounded Penn State 40-29.

Shay Ciezki scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half and Makenna Marisa added 14 points for Penn State (10-5, 1-3). Leilani Kapinus and Taniyah Thompson each had 10 points.

NO. 23 BAYLOR 81, NO. 17 OKLAHOMA 70

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored a career-high 30 points and Baylor jumped out early and beat Oklahoma.

Andrews made five 3-pointers and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points and Caitlin Bickle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12), which has won six of its last seven.

Ana Llanusa scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1). Madi Williams added 16 points and Taylor Robertson had 14. Skylar Vann grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HoosiersNow

How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes

Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1) resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana

Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Jalen Hood-Schifino thrives & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Iowa

No. 15 Indiana basketball faces its first test of 2023 against Iowa on the road on Thursday night. Who steps up for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play?. The Hoosiers have lost two straight games against Iowa and have not lost three straight games against the Hawkeyes since losing four straight from 2009-10 to 2010-2011. Indiana basketball is 3-1 in their last four games against Iowa when they are unranked and the Hoosiers are 6-1 against Iowa when IU is ranked in the top 25 since 2007-08.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?

Sports reporter Bailey Smith has been keeping Tri-State residents up to date on the latest happenings. But now they have to say goodbye to this young anchor. Bailey Smith announced that she is leaving WEHT/WTVW’s Eyewitness News in January 2023. Viewers have mixed feelings about this news, which has spurred many questions. They want to know why Bailey Smith is leaving WEHT and where she is going next. The sports anchor has answered most of their questions. Here’s what Smith had to say about her departure from WEHT/WTVW.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
thewhiskeywash.com

Hard Truth Distillery Debuts Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection

Hard Truth Distillery recently released the 2022 edition of their Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection, a limited-time bottling of three rye whiskey mash bills. All three expressions come under Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Rye label and will be available in limited quantities in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
nuvo.net

Doug Henthorn plays to a sold-out Jazz Kitchen

Indiana’s own Doug Henthorn and his band performed to a packed house at The Jazz Kitchen on Wednesday night, December 28, 2022. The crowd was clearly there to see Henthorn - as he also mentioned he thought he personally knew everyone in the room. With a night of just really great music, add to that the feeling of having a large gathering of all your favorite friends, and you might come close to the atmosphere of the club and the leftover holiday warmth that this night provided.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy