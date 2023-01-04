Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Related
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
FOX Sports
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Jets Success in January
The Winnipeg Jets just finished grinding through a hectic, 16-game December in which they were decimated by injuries to key personnel. Things won’t get much easier for them in the first month of 2023, as they play 15 games in 31 days with two back-to-back situations. Entering the January...
Yardbarker
Top 5 Seasons by Edmonton Oilers in Their 30s
What makes this explosive growth in offensive production even more remarkable is when it’s happening: Nugent-Hopkins will celebrate his 30th birthday before season’s end, on April 12. Thirty may not seem that old, even by professional hockey standards, and really, it’s not. But there’s been few examples of...
Penguins vs. Golden Knights, Game 38: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. And while they have a lot of factors working against them at the moment, at least one is in their favor: Recent history. They have won four consecutive games against Vegas, including each of the past two at T-Mobile Arena, where they will face the Golden Knights tonight at 10:08 p.m. Eastern.
FOX Sports
Rangers give forward Jimmy Vesey 2-year contract extension
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey has turned a training camp tryout with the New York Rangers into a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Wednesday the team has agreed to terms with Vesey on a two-year contract extension. The...
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic starts AHL conditioning stint
The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-goaltender rotation, this time sending Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint. The netminder can spend up to two weeks in the minor leagues, but that will give him plenty of opportunity to play for the Grand Rapids Griffins, who have two games this weekend and another three next week.
Comments / 0