FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
The Hockey Writers

3 Keys to Jets Success in January

The Winnipeg Jets just finished grinding through a hectic, 16-game December in which they were decimated by injuries to key personnel. Things won’t get much easier for them in the first month of 2023, as they play 15 games in 31 days with two back-to-back situations. Entering the January...
Yardbarker

Top 5 Seasons by Edmonton Oilers in Their 30s

What makes this explosive growth in offensive production even more remarkable is when it’s happening: Nugent-Hopkins will celebrate his 30th birthday before season’s end, on April 12. Thirty may not seem that old, even by professional hockey standards, and really, it’s not. But there’s been few examples of...
FOX Sports

Rangers give forward Jimmy Vesey 2-year contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey has turned a training camp tryout with the New York Rangers into a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Wednesday the team has agreed to terms with Vesey on a two-year contract extension. The...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic starts AHL conditioning stint

The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-goaltender rotation, this time sending Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint. The netminder can spend up to two weeks in the minor leagues, but that will give him plenty of opportunity to play for the Grand Rapids Griffins, who have two games this weekend and another three next week.
