Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Stephanie Reed elected Lynchburg's new mayor the day after taking place as councilwoman
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A final vote of 4-3 secured just-sworn-in Councilwoman Stephanie Reed's new title: Mayor of Lynchburg. She barely beat out Councilman Jeff Helgeson for the mayor seat. Helgeson has served on City Council for nearly 20 years, but Reed was just elected to City Council in November and sworn in Tuesday.
WDBJ7.com
Two new members take seats on Roanoke City Council
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new members have taken their seats on Roanoke City Council. Luke Priddy and Peter Volosin were elected in November, alongside incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones. Tuesday afternoon, they said they’re grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work. “It’s really exciting....
WSET
Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
WSET
Botetourt County shares envision 2040 survey results
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In the Spring of 2022, Botetourt County sought input from the community to update its comprehensive plan. Envision Botetourt 2040 is the most important document for guiding future land development, growth, and policy in the county, the district said. According to the district, the...
wakg.com
Jones will Continue as Danville Mayor Following City Council Vote
Councilman Alonzo Jones will continue as the mayor and Councilman Dr. Gary Miller will continue as the vice mayor following votes by the Danville City Council today. They will perform the duties of the mayor and vice mayor for the next two years. Jones has been a Council member for...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin travels to Salem to speak on proposed tax relief for Virginians
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Glenn Younkin traveled to Salem to speak on his proposed tax relief plan for Virginians. Gov. Youngkin spoke at Carter Machinery at noon. He highlighted his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget last...
WSET
"Chase the Chill" Away with Crochet Items
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — In an effort to help the less fortunate during the cold season, the Chase the Chill event has the mission to keep them warm. Kaci, spoke to the coordinator of the event to see when and where people can get handcrafted crochet items to keep for themselves.
WSET
Roanoke wants your help in preparing flood resilience projects
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke recently secured a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to develop a "Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan." The end goal is to create a system that will make Roanoke better prepared, ready to respond and able to recover from flood events.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
WSET
T. C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving due to water damage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Due to water damage and heating issues, T. C. Miller and R.S. Payne Elementary Schools have been closed this week, with students attending school remotely. Lynchburg City Schools Facilities and Maintenance teams have been working to repair the damages and restore building heat caused by...
WSET
Galen College of Nursing to open Roanoke campus
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — HCA Virginia Health System and its affiliate Galen College of Nursing announced on Wednesday that they'll be opening a Roanoke campus. The campus will initially offer an on-site two-year Associate degree program, with RN to BSN and MSN programs online. Applications for the Roanoke location became live on Tuesday night, for classes to begin April 6, 2023.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
WSET
Amherst County High School mourns student death, possibly two others
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools was notified on Thursday of the death of 17-year-old Christopher Doss, an 11th-grade student at Amherst County High School. Virginia State Police confirmed that Doss was one of the victims of a submerged vehicle incident that took place in late...
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. All the Dirt: How...
WSET
One-week lane closure coming to Lynbrook Road in Campbell County: VDOT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a one-week lane closure in Lynchburg. Beginning on Monday, January 9, and expected to last through Friday, January 13, the westbound lane of Route 622 (Lynbrook Road) will be closed due to an operation to improve sight distance in the area near Nowlins Court/Flat Creek Road, VDOT said.
WSET
Bedford Co. man charged with felony animal abuse will face a grand jury
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An animal abuse case in Bedford County is now set to go before a grand jury. A Bedford County General District Court judge found probable cause to send Michael Elliott to trial. He faces a felony charge for allegedly torturing a husky, Winter, on...
Deputies look for armed and dangerous man in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Alan Leon Brandon. Deputies say Brandon is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s department has not released any details about why it is searching for Brandon or why he is considered dangerous. Anyone who see’s him is told not to […]
WDBJ7.com
Property values rise in Roanoke reassessment
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke has completed its annual reassessment of real estate, and the value of all property has increased by about 10% to almost $10 billion. Multi-family residences had the biggest increase, with their market value up about 15%. Single-family homes were close behind with an average increase of 13%. Commercial property increased by 3.5%.
Comments / 0