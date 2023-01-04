ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Man sentenced after stabbing Coatesville police officer in 2021

COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Lancaster County man has been sentenced for the 2021 stabbing of a Coatesville City police officer, a court ruled Wednesday. Michael White, age 22, of Manheim, PA, has been sentenced to 16-32 years in a state correctional facility for stabbing Officer William Cahill of the Coatesville Police Department at the Turkey Hill convenience store on Kings Highway in Coatesville.
COATESVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man who called 911 fired shot, refused to leave Dauphin County home when officer arrived: police

A man barricaded himself inside his Dauphin County home Tuesday after asking 911 dispatchers to send officers to his address, police said. Nofil G. Swati, 26, of Harrisburg, told Dauphin County dispatchers he wanted Lower Paxton Township police to come to his home at 2407 Kensington Way so Swati could report an unspecified online threat, according to police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition

READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
READING, PA
WGAL

Police respond to incident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
pahomepage.com

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire

Lancaster County authorities have publicly identified the 80-year-old woman who died Tuesday after she was pulled from the charred remains of a house fire. Anna Manson, 80, of Lancaster, was the only person inside a home that caught fire around 8:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Reading

READING, Pa. – Reading police are investigating a shooting in the city that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday. Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at South 11th and Cotton streets. Authorities say officers found one person at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They say the...
READING, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home

SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
SHENANDOAH, PA
PennLive.com

One person in critical condition after central Pa. crash

Two people were insured in a crash in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 300 block of North Plum Street involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside of a vehicle. The crash involved two vehicles, but...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place

The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
WBRE

Former PennDOT employee charged with driver’s license fraud

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his position to commit a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate vehicles. According to state police, Angelo Carrion solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. By doing so it allowed […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help

The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy