Atmospheric river on New Year’s Eve causes flooding, downed trees and power outages; more expected this week

The New Year’s Eve storm that hit Northern California flooded numerous Lodi streets and blew dozens of trees over, causing lengthy power outages, road closures and a heavy call volume for emergency services.

The National Weather Service reported that 2.66 inches of rain fell from 6 a.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Jan. 1. For the full storm, the News-Sentinel recorded 3.8 inches based on data from NWS and www.localconditions.com. The City of Lodi reported that winds reached speeds of as much as 51 miles an hour.