plattecountylandmark.com
Woman killed in I-29 crash north of Platte City
A fatality crash on Interstate 29 north of Platte City last Wednesday morning forced northbound lanes of the interstate to close and diverted traffic over to Hwy. 371 during the crash investigation. Killed in the crash, which occurred at 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 was 41-year-old Jill L. Buxton of...
Kansas couple killed after SUV, pickup crash
BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
One dead after single vehicle crash in Atchison
One person is dead, 3 others injured following an early morning crash in Atchison. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, One dead after single vehicle crash in Atchison
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas woman dead, man seriously injured after rollover crash early Monday morning
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. in Atchison.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.
FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
Kansas man charged after woman found with a gunshot wound
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting and have charged a suspect. Just after 4p.m. Monday, the Brown County law enforcement dispatch received a call of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of U.S. 36 Highway near Timber, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Deputies responded and...
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
Missing 91-year-old found safe, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police said 91-year-old Anna Marie Van Alst has been located and is safe.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
Person arrested in Brown County shooting
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
Standoff with man who allegedly stabbed victim in KCMO ends
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff with a man who allegedly stabbed a victim Thursday. KCPD officers responded to the 3300 block of Colorado Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
kchi.com
Two Arrested By Troopers
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday. In Daviess County at about 1:20 pm, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Jeffery S Robinson of Cameron for alleged Failure to Appear on a Traffic violation. He was also arrested for alleged speeding. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Video shows strangers follow boy, steal packages from Independence home
The boy's father said his son was walking home when a car started following him, a passenger got out of the car and started running toward his son.
