Buchanan County, MO

plattecountylandmark.com

Woman killed in I-29 crash north of Platte City

A fatality crash on Interstate 29 north of Platte City last Wednesday morning forced northbound lanes of the interstate to close and diverted traffic over to Hwy. 371 during the crash investigation. Killed in the crash, which occurred at 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 was 41-year-old Jill L. Buxton of...
PLATTE CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas couple killed after SUV, pickup crash

BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident

A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
MAYSVILLE, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.

FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
CRAIG, MO
Hutch Post

Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man charged after woman found with a gunshot wound

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting and have charged a suspect. Just after 4p.m. Monday, the Brown County law enforcement dispatch received a call of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of U.S. 36 Highway near Timber, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Deputies responded and...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
BELTON, MO
KSNT News

Person arrested in Brown County shooting

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Two Arrested By Troopers

Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday. In Daviess County at about 1:20 pm, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Jeffery S Robinson of Cameron for alleged Failure to Appear on a Traffic violation. He was also arrested for alleged speeding. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
