A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

MAYSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO