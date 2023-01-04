Effective: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Runoff from recent rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high, particularly along the Cosumnes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are expected to rise more with the recent rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO