Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 18:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 07:05:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 22.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet just after midnight tonight. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.0 feet on 03/06/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 18:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.1 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 12/04/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
