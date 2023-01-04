Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
TCU Football Makes Historic Return to National Championship Game: Fans Will Go to Any Lengths to See it in PersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Will TCU become the first Texas school to win the CFP National Championship?Jalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police looking for suspect who shot dog during robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who shot a dog during a robbery on Monday. Police say the robbery happened at a convenience store on North Main Street around 1:30 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. As the suspect approaches the...
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
Man shot, robbed after meeting up with woman for online sale
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been shot and robbed after meeting with a woman for the sale of an item online.Police say they responded to the call at about 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of Dulles Drive.When police arrived, they found the injured man. The man said he had agreed to meet a woman for the sale of an item, arranged through a website. The man continued to say that two men approached him, one with a firearm, and announced a robbery. The armed man discharged the firearm, striking the victim twice in the right leg. The victim's 2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class and other personal items were stolen. The suspects fled the scene in the Mercedes.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Man accused of firing at River Oaks officer arraigned
A man has now been charged in a police chase that ended in gunfire. Tony Quintanar was captured late Tuesday night and was arraigned Wednesday. Investigators say he fired at a River Oaks police officer who tried to pull him over.
Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth.Police said they believe a vehicle struck her in the early morning hours. She was found just before 8 a.m. in the roadway at 100 West Freeway EB.The driver involved fled the scene without calling the police or helping the woman. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4885.
fox4news.com
Police arrest suspect at Dallas golf course after he shot at golfers, hid for hours in drainage ditch
DALLAS - Dramatic moments at a South Dallas golf course on Wednesday, when an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot. Dallas police arrested 31-year-old Kevin Knowles after an hours-long standoff near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon during the standoff.
Man wounded in Fort Worth carjacking
A Fort Worth shooting victim is in the hospital and the carjacker who shot him is still on the run. A little past 7:30 p.m. Tuesday the victim called 911 to say he’d been shot in the leg
SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene
A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
Man admits to shooting, killing 22-year-old at Rowlett home, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — A 21-year-old suspect is accused of confessing to shooting and killing a man inside a Rowlett home early Wednesday morning, police said. The Rowlett Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Primrose Lane around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday. Police said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
FedEx driver killed in North Dallas crash
A Fed Ex driver has died after his big rig crashed in North Dallas Wednesday afternoon. The Fed Ex truck was heading east on 635-LBJ when it crashed near Preston Road.
Shots fired after driver crashes, flees scene, police say
Authorities are asking people to avoid an area near Keeton Park Golf Course in Dallas’ Piedmont Addition neighborhood due to an “active police investigation.”
Hit-and-run victim dies in Dallas, investigators believe vehicle may have been 18-wheeler
The hunt is on for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on I-35 near Market Center Boulevard in Dallas Wednesday. Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the victim already dead
Richland Hills police share details about 8-year-old allegedly stabbed to death by grandfather; no motive released
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Richland Hills police held a new conference Wednesday to share new details about the investigation into a grandfather arrested in the New Year's Day fatal stabbing of his 8-year-old grandson. Richland Hills Police Chief Kim Sylvester said she hopes to hand over the case to...
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
fox4news.com
Drive-by shooting at Dallas short-term rental leaves neighbors petitioning to stop rentals
DALLAS - People in a Dallas neighborhood are left shaken after a party at a short-term rental ended with a drive-by shooting. A neighbor's security camera captured the terrifying moments as about 40 shots rang out, hitting the short-term rental as well as a home across the street and two cars.
fox4news.com
Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Police Searching for Drivers Behind New Year's Street Stunt Takeover
Police in Grapevine say they want to track down the drivers behind a street stunt takeover of a major intersection along the city's famous Main Street on New Year's Eve. A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post said officers are asking for any pictures and surveillance video that captured drivers "revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously" in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
344
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0