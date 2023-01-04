ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot, robbed after meeting up with woman for online sale

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been shot and robbed after meeting with a woman for the sale of an item online.Police say they responded to the call at about 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of Dulles Drive.When police arrived, they found the injured man. The man said he had agreed to meet a woman for the sale of an item, arranged through a website. The man continued to say that two men approached him, one with a firearm, and announced a robbery. The armed man discharged the firearm, striking the victim twice in the right leg. The victim's 2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class and other personal items were stolen. The suspects fled the scene in the Mercedes.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth.Police said they believe a vehicle struck her in the early morning hours. She was found just before 8 a.m. in the roadway at 100 West Freeway EB.The driver involved fled the scene without calling the police or helping the woman. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4885.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene

A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine Police Searching for Drivers Behind New Year's Street Stunt Takeover

Police in Grapevine say they want to track down the drivers behind a street stunt takeover of a major intersection along the city's famous Main Street on New Year's Eve. A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post said officers are asking for any pictures and surveillance video that captured drivers "revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously" in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.
GRAPEVINE, TX
